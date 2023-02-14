Trust everyone watched the latest revival of “Truth or Consequences” on Feb. 7. Some of the press called it the State of the Union, but based on what I’ve heard, had the speaker been Pinocchio, his nose would have reached spear length. However, the big takeaway for me has been the anger expressed by our Democrats and, yes, even our independent senator from Arizona to the booing and name calling from some Republicans in attendance. Good manners in most every situation makes for a better outcome regardless of the disagreement, but we should be able to politely call a lie a lie.

Now, please do not get me wrong! Dissing the president of the United States, regardless of party affiliation, under any circumstance is not acceptable to this old patriot! However, lies need to be challenged regardless of the person presenting “facts” about our economy and the success or failure of our border policies, and this was done quite eloquently by the newly elected governor of Arkansas. Thanks to Gov. Sanders for the clarity of her rebuttal and the composure she presented. No need for hysterics, but as Joe Friday would say, “Just the facts please.”

