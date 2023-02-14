Snow along with gusty winds at times. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Trust everyone watched the latest revival of “Truth or Consequences” on Feb. 7. Some of the press called it the State of the Union, but based on what I’ve heard, had the speaker been Pinocchio, his nose would have reached spear length. However, the big takeaway for me has been the anger expressed by our Democrats and, yes, even our independent senator from Arizona to the booing and name calling from some Republicans in attendance. Good manners in most every situation makes for a better outcome regardless of the disagreement, but we should be able to politely call a lie a lie.
Now, please do not get me wrong! Dissing the president of the United States, regardless of party affiliation, under any circumstance is not acceptable to this old patriot! However, lies need to be challenged regardless of the person presenting “facts” about our economy and the success or failure of our border policies, and this was done quite eloquently by the newly elected governor of Arkansas. Thanks to Gov. Sanders for the clarity of her rebuttal and the composure she presented. No need for hysterics, but as Joe Friday would say, “Just the facts please.”
However, I also noticed the decorum our newly selected Speaker of the House failed to follow his predecessor’s actions of tearing up a copy of the speech right on TV as our previous president gave his last State of the Union speech just a couple of years ago. Nor do I recall an outcry from the press or any of the elite Hollywood crowd for the six years the House of Representatives wasted in attempts to impeach the last sitting president on sheer lies from House members. I am hopeful that this Congress spends its time correcting such things as our border fiasco, reducing the budget at the earliest opportunity and all the other promises made to their constituents at home. We, the electorate, deserve to be heard whenever our elected officials fail to follow through on promises made!
Recommend we all put on our grownup pants/skirts and stop acting or reacting to those things that matter most to our beloved country. While we all have friends and relatives that hold different positions on many important subjects, this is not reason to do battle whenever we gather for birthdays, holidays or even funerals. Civility definitely has its place in any organization, but is certainly a requirement of our republic’s politicians. Simply do what ever you promised your constituents and do your best impression of “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.” If you haven’t watched this old movie, give it a try and learn something.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
