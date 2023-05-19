Recently the White Mountain Independent published my article titled “Don’t blame the rock” in Bible reference to its use by Cain, who slew Abel, and David, who slew the giant named Goliath. The rock is not the problem. It is the person using the rock, and the reason for the use of the rock. In Cain’s situation, he meant to kill his brother, Abel. This shows evil intention. In David’s case, it was to defend the Israelites from the Philistine empire and Goliath, the man sent to kill David. David’s use was good and righteous intention.

Recently on foxnews.com, there was an article about a young man who saved his sister from being kidnapped. This young man used a slingshot. This young man was a modern-day David.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.