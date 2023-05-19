Recently the White Mountain Independent published my article titled “Don’t blame the rock” in Bible reference to its use by Cain, who slew Abel, and David, who slew the giant named Goliath. The rock is not the problem. It is the person using the rock, and the reason for the use of the rock. In Cain’s situation, he meant to kill his brother, Abel. This shows evil intention. In David’s case, it was to defend the Israelites from the Philistine empire and Goliath, the man sent to kill David. David’s use was good and righteous intention.
Recently on foxnews.com, there was an article about a young man who saved his sister from being kidnapped. This young man used a slingshot. This young man was a modern-day David.
The Michigan boy, age 13, was at the right place at the right time when his sister, age 8, was attacked by a 17-year-old in their backyard. The suspect appeared out of the woods behind the house and grabbed the girl and covered her mouth with his hand so she wouldn’t scream. He attempted to pull her into the woods when she broke loose. Her brother observed this from his bedroom window, picked up his slingshot and headed to the rescue, pelting the suspect multiple times.
Other family members alerted the police, and the suspect was found. He suffered injuries to his head and chest from the projectiles. According to the New York Post, the suspect intended to abduct and beat the little girl. He is being charged as an adult with kidnapping.
Before many of us were old enough to receive a Red Ryder BB gun, we had slingshots. We even made them out of simple rubber bands in school. We shot spit wads at each other and sometimes the teacher when her back was turned. This was all done in great fun, but originally it had serious intentions.
National Geographic says that the “ancient slingshot was as deadly as a .44 magnum.” In a 2017 article on nationalgeographic.com, “On a fortified hill in Scotland some 1,900 years ago, a Roman army attacked local warriors by hurling lead bullets from slings that had nearly the stopping power of a modern .44 magnum handgun, according to recent experiments.”
According to wikipedia.com, the slingshot was developed as a military weapon. It is a delivery system. In several battles during World War II, slingshots were used to lob grenades at the enemy. “Slingshots have also been used by the military to launch unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Two crew members form the fork, with an elastic cord stretched between them to provide power to launch the small aircraft.” In China, the slingshot is popular because the populace is unable to have firearms.
In 1940, the National Slingshot Association was founded in California. It organized slingshot clubs and competitions nationwide. The slingshot is universal. Other names include catapult (United Kingdom), peashooter (United States), gulel (India), getis and guleli (Nepal), kettie (South Africa), or ging, shanghai, pachoonga (Australia and New Zealand), tirador (Philippines).
I think we can all agree that the item used to harm or help someone is not the problem. The mind of the person using the item is the problem. If the government chooses to control everything in our lives, including our personal protection, at least we’ll have the slingshot.
Linda Gilbertson resides in Show Low. She is a firearms instructor, a Christian and a conservative.
