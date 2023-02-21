There’s always some character popping up to try and sell us something. Some are cute, some clever and some defy explanation. But someone, somewhere, in some unnamed ad agency, thought these brand mascots and characters would get us to buy their products. But where do the mascots go when their jobs are over?
Before that Cockney lizard started hawking insurance, there were those creepy neanderthals who were doing the same a few years ago. Thankfully, I think they’ve since become extinct.
Those baked, cheesy corn sticks that leave orange fingerprints on everything you touch, have a cheetah hawking the treats now but before Chester, there was a motorcycle-riding mouse named Cheesy Rider promoting the brand. Where’d he ride off to?
Here are some other mascots you may recall who’ve since been sent to pasture:
Jif peanut butter had Jifaroo, the kangaroo. Pizza Hut featured Pizza Pete but he retired in the late ’70s.
Long before my time, French’s mustard featured Hot Dan the Mustard Man, sporting a comically huge bow tie. If you grew up watching television in the early ’60s, you may remember singing along with Farfel the puppet dog: N-E-S-T-L-E-S, Nestle’s makes the very best … chocolate!
There were and still are, clowns trying to win our brand loyalties. Ronald McDonald is still around although he’s had a few makeovers. His nose used to be a drink cup and he donned a food tray as a hat. And while this was a bit shuddering, the creepiest brand clown of all time must be Krinkles the Clown who just may have influenced Stephen King’s character Pennywise.
Busting out of a paper doghouse in early black-and-white TV commercials, he’d scream, “Breakfast! I’m hungry!” before gorging on a bowl of Sugar Rice Krinkles. Not long after, I’m sure, parents across the nation were introduced to the word “coulrophobia” in child psychologist offices.
Another retired cereal mascot who could have easily induced nightmares in children was introduced by Kellogg’s in the ’90s. It was Big Mix, a Dr. Frankenstein-inspired assemblage of part chicken, part moose, part pig and part wolf. Sure he was trying to sell kids on Big Mix cereal, a blend of corn flakes, wheat flakes, rice flakes, oats and raisins, but still. …
How about the singing, dancing, stop-motion California Raisins? Remember them? Did R&B-crooning raisins make you want to go out and buy a box? Apparently, the singing mascots did their job well and raisin sales boomed. But in the end, due to budget cuts by the California Raisin Board (really, raisins have their own agency) the wrinkled singers were retired.
Then there’s the incredible story of the Noid, the mascot of Domino’s Pizza. If the whole “Avoid the Noid” campaign wasn’t bizarre enough, the Noid met his untimely retirement when an unbalanced fellow, actually named Noid, took Domino’s workers hostage in Georgia in 1980. After Kenneth Lamar Noid forced employees to fix him a pizza during hostage negotiations with police, all of the employees escaped as he was occupied scarfing his pie and he surrendered soon after.
Of all of the brand mascots since retired, the one I’m most happy are gone, are Quiznos’ rodent-esque Spongemonkeys, those inbred looking rodents with wings, googly bug-eyes and grotesque, live-action, Quasimodo mouths. One was playing guitar while wearing a pirate hat and his equally grotesque partner sported a bowler hat, both screeching, “We love the sub!” over and over. This was both disconcerting and creepy and may have contributed to the epic downfall of the Quiznos brand. (Look up a Spongemonkey video on YouTube, if you dare)
There are undoubtedly other product ambassadors you may remember who have since been put out to pasture, and some, not a moment too soon! Rest assured, though, knowing the ad agencies will surely come up with ever more colorful, odd and even disturbing pitchmen to entice you into buying a product and maybe, in the process, even give you the willies! Which ones bothered you the most?
Mark Visse has masklophobia and lives in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
(1) comment
All that and we still don't know where Speedy went
