There’s always some character popping up to try and sell us something. Some are cute, some clever and some defy explanation. But someone, somewhere, in some unnamed ad agency, thought these brand mascots and characters would get us to buy their products. But where do the mascots go when their jobs are over?

Before that Cockney lizard started hawking insurance, there were those creepy neanderthals who were doing the same a few years ago. Thankfully, I think they’ve since become extinct.

Mark Visse has masklophobia and lives in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com

All that and we still don't know where Speedy went

