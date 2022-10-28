Many Americans will spend October stoking fear and building tension, with no shortage of blood-curdling screams. Then there’s Halloween.

Over two years, more than $9 billion will be spent on Election 2022. Money will be thrown at Americans to get them to choose between political candidates and parties, just like it will be spent on Marvel costumes, candy corn and the rest. Between the mid-term elections and Halloween celebrations, U.S. spending will total upward of $20 billion, dominating public discourse.

