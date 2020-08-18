With all the recent talk about defunding the Post Office, I have to wonder if our nation’s leaders have any sense at all.
The American economy, and its people, rely on the United States Postal service every day. Senior citizens receive their prescription drugs in the mail. American business communicate and rely on the mail to deliver bills and packages.
The very newspaper you are currently reading counts on the USPS to deliver our product to you twice a week.
The concept of defunding the U.S. Post Office is ridiculous.
Our nation has one of the finest postal services in the world. Every day postal carriers brave the elements to make sure you have your mail. No, they’re not perfect but they do an exceptional job most every time they are handed a letter or package.
We count on the Post Office to deliver our Christmas packages to Grandma or to our son who is overseas fighting for our country.
We count on the post office to deliver Social Security checks to senior citizens who are just scraping by on their meager retirement.
We also count on the Post Office to deliver our election ballots and apparently that’s what this controversy is all about.
Mail-in voting has been with us for decades. Many of us use the mail to vote and have for many years. It’s a great idea to make voting easier, so that more people vote.
That concept is the very foundation that our democracy is built on.
One person and one vote.
The idea that mail-in voting invites corruption is silly, especially during a global health emergency.
Both sides, Republican and Democrat, should be encouraging people to vote and to let their voice be heard. The funding or defunding of the USPS is not a partisan issue at all.
We all need our Postal Service to be healthy and able to deliver for us.
Today there are nearly half-a-million people employed by the USPS. Many are U.S. military veterans who have gallantly served our nation.
Postal workers deserve better treatment than being a pawn in a political stunt that will backfire in the face of its creators.
I don’t care who you vote for in November’s election. That is your choice. I do care about the U.S. Postal Service and its ability to function in the future.
The United States Postal Service is a service, not a corporation that should be making money. Delivering door-to-door is not cheap and the Post Office does lose money, but is it the American way of life, communication, commerce and the USPS is necessary for our nation to be successful.
Save the United States Post Office and you will save the nation.
(4) comments
I agree with you that we need the postal service, but I didn't see anywhere in your article on how to stop the hemorrhaging losses it incurs each year. It lost 8 billion, yes billion with a B, last year and is slated to lose 13 Billion this year. Private delivery services have been better, faster and far more efficient. What would you do to fix the USPS?
Trump is a republican and for decades the republican party has considered the Post Office, Public Education, Social Security, Medicare, Tricare, Medicaid, V.A. or any government run program that helps the people as "Socialism." Therefore, by defunding the U.S. Postal Service and making changes so that it is unable to do it's work properly during this election season. It gives Trump and the republican party an arguement to do away with the Post Office. It also helps republicans suppress the votes, assuring the election of Mr. Fascist Trump. Defunding is the M.O. used as a weapon to cripple government run institutions that were legislated to "Provide and Promote the General Welfare" of America's citizenery. Article 1, Section, Clause 6 of the U.S. Constitution enumerates the power of congress to: "establish Post Offices and post Roads."
correction: Section 8
WHTMTNfree: You have asked the wrong question. What you should have asked is what causes the USPS to lose money every year. After all, you cannot fix something unless you know what is causing the problem. The answer consists of two primary things, both of which are imposed by the congress. First, the congress limits the USPS annual budget increase to no more than the rate of inflation which, prima facie, is not very bright. The cost structure of the USPS is not related to the general rate of inflation in the U.S. It has been rising at the rate of about five percent per annum while the inflation rate has been around one percent. Second, and by far the most egregious decision of the congress, is the requirement for the USPS to fund its retirement program from its operating budget, which has resulted in a deficit which now stands at about $143blns.
As we see, the postal service is singled out by its opponents in the congress for highly deleterious treatment. During Fiscal Year (FY) 2018, the Military Retirement Fund received approximately $18.4 billion in normal cost payments, an $89.7 billion payment from the U.S. Treasury, and earned approximately $30.5 billion in investment income for a total of $138.6 billion, while paying out nearly $55 billion (note the direct payment from the treasury). The answer to your question is that we should treat the USPS with the same value and priorities as we do the military, and not only remove the budget constraint but also fund their retirement benefits in the same manner. That would put the USPs in the black. The USPS should not be expected to make a profit or break even. After all, we do not demand that of the U.S. Marine Corps.
