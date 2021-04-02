It’s a quiet morning. The television is off and the phone is in another room. I’m left alone with my breakfast, the view out of the window and meandering thoughts. And Tony.
That would be Tony the Tiger, smiling broadly at me from the box of cereal I absent mindlessly gaze at as I quaff another spoonful of sugary flakes. Tony looks a little different than he did when I was a kid. He used to be more cat-like. Now he appears more human-ish, standing upright with pronounced biceps and opposable thumbs. I told you the thoughts were meandering.
And now my meandrous thoughts lead me to wonder who else resides in my cupboards, cabinets and shelves, forgotten and unnoticed until I bring them out. I’m speaking, of course, of all the mascots associated with the products we have all over our homes. But how well do we really know them or even their names?
Mrs. Butterworth is there. Did you know her first name is Joy? Also hanging out there is Captain Horatio Magellan Crunch (along with some Crunch Berries, I pray).
How about that tube of potato dough, pressed, dried and shaped into chips called Pringles? Adorning that can of crispy tater-ness is Julius Pringles. The name Pringles came from the name of a street someone at Proctor and Gamble found in a Cincinnati telephone book.
Just like my flakes of crunchy, frosted corn that Tony thinks are G-R-R-R-E-A-T, many cereal brands employ cartoon characters to entice kids (of all ages, I must confess) into chucking a box or two into the shopping basket. Who are they and what are their names?
Of course, we all know Toucan Sam of Froot Loops fame, but did you know, despite the varied colors, all the loops are the same flavor? A shameful deceit!
There are the triplets, Snap, Crackle and Pop but what about the bird who is cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs? Sonny. Count Chocula? Alfred. The rooster on your corn flakes box? Cornelius.
Also in your cabinet, you might find a jar of nuts with the likeness of Mr. Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe Peanut, familiarly, Mr. Peanut. The Planter’s mascot was adopted in 1916 following a contest for a mascot design. Won by a 14-year-old boy who was awarded a $5 prize, it became a world-known product symbol for over 100 years. Cheap investment, what? Planters killed off Mr. Peanut in a 2020 TV commercial when he crashed the Nutmobile off a cliff whilst avoiding an armadillo in the road. (RIP-nut?) Didn’t even know there was a Nutmobile. Hope it never parked behind Oscar Meyer’s Weinermobile, but I digress.
You also may find in your kitchen the Pillsbury Doughboy, originally “Joseph Pillsbury” and even that Hamburger Helper glove-dude has a name: Lefty.
Under the sink is where Mr. Clean usually resides. He was depicted to be a Navy sailor from Pensacola, FL and was meant to epitomize the spic and span cleanliness Navy ships were purported to maintain. His first name? Veritably.
Perhaps on your game table lies the iconic board game, Monopoly. You know the rich guy on the box but do you know who he is? His name is Rich Uncle Moneybags.
How about that chubby Android character? Bugroid. Sounds a bit similar to Domino’s (thankfully) retired mascot, the Noid, right?
Parked in your garage, your car may be sporting tires hawked by the Michelin tire company with help from their mascot generally known as the Michelin Man but he, too, has a name: Bidendum. Bidendum is Latin for, “drinking to be done” and is, at first glance, a rather curious name to use for a character promoting automobile tires. After all, operating a car while drinking is being done is frowned upon these days. However, in 1894, when he was introduced, the name was meant to convey that Michelin tires would “drink up” road hazards better than the competition. Bidendum was even depicted holding up a cocktail glass full of nails and other road hazards.
Another iconic mascot we all know but may not know even had a name is the MGM lion who adorns the bumper preceding every film. Leo, you say? You’re partly right.
The first MGM lion was named Slats and never once roared, just sat there, looking around. Mostly because he was introduced before films had sound. The next iteration introduced that famous roar and was named Jackie. He was also the first to be filmed in color, heralding The Wizard of Oz. Next came Tanner, then George and finally, Leo.
So, there you have it, my friends. You now know the names of several product mascots amid several paragraphs of useless information you could only find handy for trivia night at your local pub. You’re welcome.
