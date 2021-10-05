The phrase comes without a question mark because, according to the famous dialogue between Bud Abbott and Lou Castello, “Who” is the name of the guy on first base. Then Bud Abbott continues to frustrate Lou Castello with other ridiculous names of the players in an imaginary baseball game that rivals “The Twilight Zone.”
This hilarious exchange could be compared to the outrageous, even insane, political exchanges taking place today in our government. We can add the question mark back in and ask: “Who’s on first?”
Yes, who’s running the bases in our country right now? I’d like to know. And furthermore, who’s responsible for the asinine decisions on our southern border, or in our weak response to crime in our cities, or our foreign policy decision in Afghanistan, and Iran, and China and North Korea, and even more so, who’s responsible for the dumbing down of public education into a propaganda mill?
These developments are not new in the human drama. All one has to do is look into history to find the same thing. There’s Rome, for example, where a series of corrupt Caesars and senators drove the empire into decline. Rome, having stood for 600 years, finally fell to political corruption, military overspending, immigration of barbaric tribes, currency problems (money and banking), loss of traditional values, and the rise of eastern powers. Sound familiar? It should because our nation is on the same track for failure.
What can be done? Well, number one on the list is “pray.” The Bible says: “(If) My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray, and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin, and will heal their land” (2 Chron.7.14). There’s a corollary to this truth, and that is: “The effective prayer of a righteous man can accomplish much” (James 5.16c). It’s time for the righteous in our nation to believe and pray for God’s merciful intervention.
Secondly, even if you’re not religious, get rid of sin. The Bible says,“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a disgrace to any people” (Prov.14.34). We, like the Romans, will not own our sins, or admit them, and turn away from them. As Americans, we should be alarmed and ashamed of guys like Jeffrey Epstein, who developed an elite social clientele of famous people who used and abused young women. Or, what about Bernie Madoff, who ran the largest Ponzi scheme in American history, and “made-off” with billions of investors’ money. And, then there’s the drug and porn industries that ruin millions of lives each year. It’s all sin, and we have a corporate responsibility to own it, even though we think we’re innocent, and speak out against it. But, it’s the “sleeper sins” that hurt our nation most, like abortion on demand, and allowing harsher, mean and more violent sports. The Romans finally had the gladiators and the circus, appeasing the people with blood and bread.
At the last, Rome was ruined by gross sin.
So, here’s our nation, like Alfred E. Newman, “What me worry...,” living our little lives in ignorant bliss, while Rome burns. Like fire, the creeping corruption will eventually destroy us unless we confess, repent and turn from our wicked ways.
Who’s on first? Quite simply, it’s the devil. You may scoff at that answer, believing as most materialists that “we’re the masters of our fates and the captains of our souls” (Henley, Invictus, 1875).
But, in reality, we are being influenced by “powers and principalities” ruled and directed by the devil, who is the fallen archangel, Lucifer (Ephes. 6.12; Isa. 14.12ff). He wants to convince us that he doesn’t exist; he wants us to believe that the material world is all there is and that our science can save us.
I believe that the whole game goes back to the devil. Why? Because Jesus believed that the devil existed and did battle with him throughout His ministry. When bad things happened to people, and when ugly sins arose, Jesus called out the influence and did not condemn the person. When he spoke to the Gerasene demoniac, Jesus addressed the influence, saying, “What is your name” (Mark 5.9)? It replied, “My name is Legion, for we are many.” Hold that thought. Yes, the influences are many in this world, and they are ramping up their game against men. We’d best get a clue and take seriously our national motto, “In God we trust,” and likewise, our pledge of “...one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
