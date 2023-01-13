The superintendent of the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, has recently communicated to the graduates of the university that all the buildings, post gates, statutes and paintings of Robert E. Lee will be removed from public view or be renamed due to slave ownership on the estate in Virginia inherited from his father-in-law in the mid-1800s.
This is not an article about slavery, but rather the direction being taken by the few to distort the accomplishments of many heroes of our historic past.
In today’s world, slavery is condemned in many countries, especially our United States. However, our nation freely chooses to continue trade agreements with many countries such as China, Middle Eastern dictatorships and many African states that, even today have slave programs in place. Does this make any sense to anyone?
If we look at the history of our nation, we find that many founding fathers and future leaders of our revolution for Independence came to our shores as criminals, indentured slaves and folks just looking for a new start.
Most of the “plantation” crowd used slaves brought by rival African tribes to many countries around the globe. The industrial North used “the company store” concept (as described in the song “Sixteen Tons” by Tennessee Ernie Ford) to keep employees indebted to the owners as cheap labor. Evil has existed in many forms throughout the world is all we are saying.
Even in the not-too-distant past, members of the Ku Klux Klan were heavily involved in our political arena. Not wanting a frivolous lawsuit, we’ll forgo listing any names of our Washington bureaucrats, past and present, who continue to forge relationships wherever a personal financial benefit can be gained.
How else could members of our bureaucracy, either elected or appointed, become millionaires in such a short time? This doesn’t include the high-end speaker’s fees after leaving office, nonprofit foundations with 90% or more “expense ratios,” and multiple million-dollar estates throughout the world in some cases.
In effect, the power or ruling classes of today are not too different from the slave owners of the past.
Let us learn from our history, both the good and the bad things that have happened in our country! This is the place that people in every other country want to live!
We must have done something good these past 200-plus years to create this environment.
As to Robert E. Lee, he graduated No. 2 in a class of 98 in 1829 and wore the uniform of the United States Army for 32 years. He was the superintendent of his alma mater for three years, president of Washington College in Lexington, Virginia, from 1865 to 1870 (now Washington and Lee University) and was placed in the Hall of Fame for Great Americans in New York in 1900. Why should we tar and feather him 153 years after his death? Just asking.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
