On the upcoming November 5 ballot, voters in the Blue Ridge Unified School District will find a question as to whether or not to continue the Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Budget Override supplemental funding for Blue Ridge District schools with a simple Yes or No vote.
These elections always create a plethora of questions, confusion, and in some cases indignation. Admittedly, Arizona school financing is very complicated and incredibly difficult for the layman to understand. So let me try to simplify things.
First, why do school Districts need this “M&O” override funding? The simple answer is that our State Legislature has refused to restore critical funding eliminated during the Great Recession (2008-2011) while operating costs and basic maintenance expenses have continued to rise. So the only viable additional funding available to run our schools is the “M&O Budget Override” process. Think of this as your personal monthly budget which you adjust, depending upon your current income, to pay your weekly or monthly living expenses. For public schools, this means teacher/staff salaries, utilities, insurance, school supplies, minor maintenance, technology licenses, outside services, etc. Budget override money is an important source of funding to supplement the State Formula funding to pay these costs.
Second, what is the difference between an “override election” and a “bond election”? The voters recently passed a 20-year capital bond for Blue Ridge District, and some people ask, “what happened to all that money?” Well, it was spent on exactly what the bond language said it would be – long-term, large capital expenses which are paid down over time. These included new school buses, major facility improvements to the school buildings, and expansion and upgrading of technology infrastructure.
Think of a “bond approval” as a personal long-term home mortgage. You ask the bank for money to buy a home and promise to pay it back over several years to minimize the monthly impact on your personal budget. You cannot spend that money on other stuff like utilities, food costs, vacations or a new boat. It can only be used to buy the house. Likewise, “bond” money can only be used for large capital expenses which were clearly spelled out to the voters in the election materials. Schools can’t use it to supplement teacher salaries!
Who pays for this additional funding? By approving either a budget override or a bond, voters agree to a nominal increase in their secondary property tax. In the case of the upcoming Blue Ridge M&O budget override, the cost is already contained in our property taxes from the last budget override election, and will not result in any additional increase in tax rates.
Finally, why do we have to vote on this again? State law says that all voter approved budget overrides begin to expire after 5 years (and expire completely after 7 years) and must be renewed with a new election if the supplemental funding is to continue. Blue Ridge District override funding will begin to expire with the 2020-2021 school year, hence the need for a new approval election this November.
As a final comment, smaller rural school districts face additional challenges (compared to large urban districts) such as decreasing enrollment, larger transportation costs, affordable teacher housing and more expensive local services, all of which compound the financial crisis faced by many small districts. There was an excellent article on this subject printed in the August 4 edition of the Arizona Republic if you would like to read more about this critical situation.
I hope this has provided some clarity in this complex world of school financing and will encourage you to vote on November 5. Remember that this election is an all-mail ballot with no in-person polling places available. A ballot will be mailed to each qualified voter in the District beginning Oct. 9.
George Turner served on the BRUSD Governing Board for 10 years and was president during 8 of those years. He also serves as President of Navajo County Friends of CASA.
