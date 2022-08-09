I am starting a series, on the topic of “When a Good Guy Stops a Bad Guy.” This is in reference to the National Rifle Association’s motto that a good guy with a firearm can stop a bad guy from committing a crime. It is true that good guys have and do stop bad guys. And most of the time it is with a firearm. When all you hear in the mainstream media is that guns take innocent lives, you begin to believe that there is no reason to have a gun, other than to kill innocents. And if you have a gun, the object will “drive you crazy,” like this piece of steel or polymer has a heartbeat and a brain.
Well, I beg to differ. A little history about “why we shoot” will preface the stage for a demonstration of how crimes in America are stopped every day by private citizens who decide, “enough is enough.”
I have borrowed this title “Why do we shoot?” and several quotes from a friend of mine, Barrett Tillman. Barrett is a well-known historian and writer. He has been a book and magazine editor and has written fifty nonfiction and fiction books and eight hundred articles worldwide. He authored an article with this title, for the American Handgunner magazine in the late 1990s.
Philosophically speaking, Barrett stated, “A whole category of games are based on accuracy: taking this object here and placing it accurately there. Not just combat-based games like archery, but horseshoes, tiddlywinks, darts, bowling, pool/billiards, and golf. We like those things because they are hard to do, and there’s satisfaction in doing something difficult.” Another individual told Barrett, “Shooting has the appeal of an accuracy sport as well as a power sport. In addition to controlling power — like motorcycles, horses, and airplanes — you get to exercise control of self.”
A California instructor said “I enjoy the rich history of skill at arms, as well as appreciating the engineering genius behind the birth to these artifacts. My involvement in shooting makes me feel part of the continuum of history and gives me a greater appreciation of the works of historical figures.” As the legendary pistol competitor Rob Leatham said, “When I am shooting, I cannot think about anything else. I must focus on what I am doing, and that is relaxing for me.” As Barratt opined “Any serious marksman agrees that mortgages, appointments, and politics simply vanish for the duration of the shot or series of shots. Therefore, shooting is relaxing.” “Shooting is like golf, only much louder,” according to a Florida pistol competitor.
People also hunt with firearms. The hunt is a sport and puts food on the table. As Barrett pointed out in his article the Spanish philosopher Jose Ortega y Gassett wrote in Meditations on Hunting, “One does not hunt in order to kill; one kills in order to have hunted.” According to surveys conducted, many accomplished shooters have never used a firearm to kill anything. Hunting is a test of skill and control of a persons basic need to compete against odds and excel.
So, I asked myself, “Linda, why do you shoot?” I shoot because I want to be able to protect myself and anyone else whose life is in danger. I will not be a victim and if I have the knowledge and the ability to stop harm to someone else it is my duty to help them. I teach shooting to others who realize that they must be “their first responder.”
Doing something difficult, learning to control the self, rich history of skill at arms, relaxation, the thrill of the hunt, and protecting lives are the “whys” in learning to shoot. And shooters will agree, once they learn and master it, whether it be rifle, pistol, or shotgun, they have a connection with it and understand the duties and responsibilities it bestows on them.
Learn American History and you will find that the firearm is instrumental in the development of civilization, and America. To remove it from our culture is to change our past and leave us vulnerable to the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.