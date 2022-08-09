I am starting a series, on the topic of “When a Good Guy Stops a Bad Guy.” This is in reference to the National Rifle Association’s motto that a good guy with a firearm can stop a bad guy from committing a crime. It is true that good guys have and do stop bad guys. And most of the time it is with a firearm. When all you hear in the mainstream media is that guns take innocent lives, you begin to believe that there is no reason to have a gun, other than to kill innocents. And if you have a gun, the object will “drive you crazy,” like this piece of steel or polymer has a heartbeat and a brain.

Well, I beg to differ. A little history about “why we shoot” will preface the stage for a demonstration of how crimes in America are stopped every day by private citizens who decide, “enough is enough.”

