Why does Joe Biden want to destroy us and America, the country that has given him and his family, everything? Why does he want us to be beholden to foreign countries for our energy? Why does he bow at the alter of the Green New Deal that cannot supply us with the energy we need? Why is he destroying our farmlands by demanding green energy usage? Why is he destroying our industries by sending them overseas? Why does he open the border to let everyone, including those that hate us, enter without restrictions? Why does he allow sanctuary cities that breed crime, drug abuse, mental illness, and death? Why does he allow wokeness in our schools to damage our children? Why does he and his party demand the defunding of the police? Why does he demand we bow to the altar of the CDC in overseeing our own medical needs? Why does he demand absolute worship of him and his political party? Why does Joe hate us?
Joseph Robinette Biden has a wonderful life. He lives in America, the country of opportunity. Joe has never needed anything. He lives in the White House. He does not have to work. Joe has been on the government dole for 49 years. He is wealthy (most of it obtained while in government service). Joe hates the country that gives him everything. He has enough food, enough clothes, enough power, enough technology, enough luxury, enough friends, and family, but hates rather than appreciates what he has. Is Joe evil, or is he running with a bad crowd? Why does he hate us?
The Democratic Party that Joe runs has changed significantly during its more than two centuries of existence. During the 19th century the party supported or tolerated slavery, and it opposed civil rights reforms after the American Civil War in order to retain the support of Southern voters. Then it did a flip-flop. By the mid-20th century, it had undergone a dramatic ideological realignment and reinvented itself as a party supporting organized labor, the civil rights of minorities, and progressive reform. Democrats support environmental programs, gun control, less-strict immigration laws, and worker rights. The party has also tended to favor greater government intervention in the economy. The democrat manifesto “oppose government intervention in the private noneconomic affairs of citizens.”
Pay attention to what I italicized in the prior paragraph. Joe and the party “oppose government intervention in the private noneconomic affairs of citizens.” THIS IS A LIE! The party intervenes in every part of our private affairs. They invade our schools with propaganda about America and preach Wokeness. Our children are confused because of the mental illness Transgenderism. Our children are our lives and our responsibility, not the government. The party attempts to restrict our 2nd Amendment rights rather than enforcing laws already on the books. The party controls free speech by squelching opposition if it does not fit their narrative. The party controls the border which is wide open, and it affects our job market, and our inability to assimilate these people into our culture. We are no longer a sovereign country; we are the United Nations.
We resist his attempt to intervene illegally in our lives. We fight for our children. We fight for our 2nd Amendment rights. We fight for our freedom to speak, to worship, to gather. We are fighting for each other and our country. We fight for America.
Joe hates us because he feels that he and the democrats, are better than us. He hates us because he sees us as weak, childlike, needing parenting, and direction. Joe hates us because we are seen as ignorant, dangerous and in need of restraint. He hates us because we do not believe as he believes. Joe’s political party the democrats, are led by haters. He hates us because he is a child and does what the parents say.
I feel sorry for Joe Biden. He does not know what he stands for anymore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.