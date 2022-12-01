Why does Joe Biden want to destroy us and America, the country that has given him and his family, everything? Why does he want us to be beholden to foreign countries for our energy? Why does he bow at the alter of the Green New Deal that cannot supply us with the energy we need? Why is he destroying our farmlands by demanding green energy usage? Why is he destroying our industries by sending them overseas? Why does he open the border to let everyone, including those that hate us, enter without restrictions? Why does he allow sanctuary cities that breed crime, drug abuse, mental illness, and death? Why does he allow wokeness in our schools to damage our children? Why does he and his party demand the defunding of the police? Why does he demand we bow to the altar of the CDC in overseeing our own medical needs? Why does he demand absolute worship of him and his political party? Why does Joe hate us?

Joseph Robinette Biden has a wonderful life. He lives in America, the country of opportunity. Joe has never needed anything. He lives in the White House. He does not have to work. Joe has been on the government dole for 49 years. He is wealthy (most of it obtained while in government service). Joe hates the country that gives him everything. He has enough food, enough clothes, enough power, enough technology, enough luxury, enough friends, and family, but hates rather than appreciates what he has. Is Joe evil, or is he running with a bad crowd? Why does he hate us?

