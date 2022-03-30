Arizona House Bill 2691 will create a behavioral health workforce, improve local access to care, and create more jobs in Navajo County.
A key provision in the bill would provide a three-year grant to create a Behavioral Health Technician program in Navajo County at Northland Pioneer College (NPC). The program would provide individuals the training and education needed to fill high-demand jobs in behavioral health or to continue their education in mental health and addiction counseling. Navajo County is one of only two counties in line to receive this funding for the pilot project. The bill also includes funding for the expansion of nursing programs and clinical placements, which will benefit all of the colleges in the state, including the nursing program at NPC.
The Behavioral Health Technician program is in direct response to community need. Navajo County’s average suicide rate is 32 per 100,000 residents, nearly twice that of the state of Arizona. Navajo County’s number of alcohol-induced deaths is three times the state average at 65.9 deaths per 100,000 residents compared with 17.6. Over the past several years, community and government organizations in the region have developed the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). Part of that plan, adopted in 2018, is to improve mental health and substance abuse programs. A key barrier identified in the plan is a lack of treatment facilities and licensed professionals. House Bill 2691 helps tackle that problem head-on, training residents of northeastern Arizona for jobs in behavioral health.
House Bill 2691 is vital to helping our communities meet behavioral health challenges and has the added benefit of providing jobs for area residents. Please tell your legislators to support House Bill 2691.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.