The Heber-Overgaard Firewise Council (HOFC) recently achieved a Firewise designation for the community of Overgaard from the National Fire Protection Association through the hard work of volunteers and community members, we have made Overgaard a safer place.
The Council looks forward to visiting with our new Navajo County Supervisor, Daryl Seymore. Evacuating residents off the Mogollon Rim, in a wildland fire emergency, could be a nightmare. Signs for wildfire evacuation routes should be required. More passing lanes are already needed. These goals can certainly be accomplished with State and County cooperation.
The county can provide positive change, if it so chooses. Our taxpayers want more code enforcement. We have violations. Tires, paint, pesticides, fertilizers, oil, etc. should not be stockpiled in a residential area! Any fire would be catastrophic, with long term health and environmental effects. The county could provide a Haz-Mat Day. This would allow Heber-Overgaard to dispose of these dangerous items.
Our all volunteer Executive Council members are also Arizona State Firewise Community Assessors. Dave Maurer is a USFS Forester and firefighter. Steve Crawford was sawyer on the Heber Hotshots and is currently a tree surgeon. Walt Royal volunteers with Post 86, American Legion, Top of the Rim Eagles and the HOFC. The best volunteers on the Rim! Thanks for all you do!
The HOFC will host our 3rd Annual Wildfire Community Preparedness Day on May 2. It’s a family friendly, fun-filled day the first Saturday in May. A Kids Zone, face tattoos and goodie bags from Smokey Bear! Plus, free hot dogs & water.
The HOFC is a volunteer, grassroots, organization. We are non profit. Please be part of the solution … neighbors helping neighbors.
