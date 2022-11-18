Several congressional Democrats have urged the Biden administration to make it easier for China, Russia, and other hostile nations to essentially steal America’s cutting-edge technology.

They didn’t frame it that way, of course. But that’s the inevitable result of their request — and just one of many reasons why the Biden administration ought to ignore them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.