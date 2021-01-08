The pandemic has set the stage like this for many moms ….
“Since March I have simultaneously run a home school, a restaurant, and a hyperactive playground that occasionally becomes a boxing ring.”
Arts in the Big Apple ... look like this ...
Lincoln Center in New York posted this sign. “We’ll be back after a short intermission. Stay safe and healthy New York! — Signed Lincoln Center.” Broadway will remain closed at least through May 2021. And possibly, many theaters are likely to stay shut through 2021 to next fall.
As for the Performing arts .... The Arts are living on dates with hopes!
Most opportunities for performance or display have been postponed with no definite time determined in the future. For example, Ballet White Mountains postponed performances three times April 21, June 27 and Nov 21 in 2020. Finally on Dec. 12, dancers were able to perform studio “Mini Performances” as a series of times through out the day to small limited audiences.
Meanwhile, many youngsters are missing out in the arts. And this can be critical to their thinking. I have had several parents mention how much dance has enhanced their child’s ability to focus, concentrate, and improve confidence in themselves.
Arts develop the personal skills of mind and body.
Dance for instance, uses both sides of the brain. The anatomical being the body, must coordinate the muscles, bones and skeletal frame to harmonize with muscle memory for graceful or energetic movement. The intellect in the meantime is memorizing complex choreography, staging and music notes in a piece of work.
We can’t let the arts fade into the background of this generation!
Our children need this creative side developed through their growing years to be well rounded to enjoy the full richness of music, art, dance throughout their life.
Let’s not forget ... arts color our existence, develop our sensitivity and bring joy into our lives!
