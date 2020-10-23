Sunny day, car windows down, the wind blowing through the few hairs I have left on my noggin and singing along gleefully with the oldies blaring out of the radio speakers when I get a scrunched-face, quizzical look from the wife. “What?,” I inquire. “Who is Bob Moran?,” she asks. “It’s the name of this Beach Boys’ song I’m singing,” sez I and I continue, “Bob, Bob, Bob, Bob-Bob Moran!” She shakes her head and silently goes back to looking at the passing scenery, a crooked smile on her lips. Unbeknownst to me at the time, I was a victim of a mondegreen and have been on numerous occasions throughout my life.
The word mondegreen was coined in the mid 1950’s by a writer named Slyvia Wright. As a child she “misheard” part of an old Scottish poem her mother would read to her. The poem read in part, “… and laid him on the green” but she heard “… and Lady Mondegreen” and so decided to use “mondegreen” in her later years to define a misheard line or lyric owing to no word existing at the time to define such an event.
Later, when my wife stopped laughing at me for singing lovingly about a dude named Bob Moran rather than the actual subject of the song, Barbara Ann (which in hindsight makes a lot more sense), I found out that she, too, had a closet full of mondegreens and it appears a lot of other people do as well. The wife reluctantly admitted to first hearing Elton John sing, “Hold me closer, Tony Danza”, rather than “Tiny Dancer” as Phoebe on an episode of “Friends” also admitted to. It was now my mission to look into this phenomenon further.
Some lyrics must have been mis-heard when one was hungry like “The Age of Asparagus” or Iron Butterfly’s “In a Gob of Velveeta”. Even an early Beatles song alluded to food stuffs if you heard their ode to someone with GI issues as “… the girl with colitis goes by…” instead of “… the girl with kaleidoscope eyes…”. And how about the Eddie Money song about taking poultry on vacation if you thought the lyrics were, “I’ve got two chickens to paradise.”
Another lyric I frequently sang but was always slightly uncomfortable with was in Jimmy Hendrix’s “Purple Haze.” Maybe when I was singing along with Mr. Jimmy I was not in complete and total control of my faculties (it was, after all the Age of Asparagus, the late sixties/early 70’s and I may have been conducting my own chemistry experiments, although this can never be proven. Don’t judge). I struggled with the lyric, “’Scuze me while I kiss this guy!” but continued my solo duet with the album in blissful ignorance. (An album, my young readers, was a large black disc spun on a “turntable” upon which a needle bounced along grooves sending vibrations to an amplifier which then produced music. Google it.)
Throughout all those days we ecstatically sang out the lyrics we thought we heard caring little if they made any sense at all. We didn’t really care because they were great songs. Like Bob Dylan’s anti-war anthem with the misheard lyric, “The ants are my friends, they’re blowing in the wind…” or he was “Knock, knock, knocking on Kevin’s door”. I think one of the most iconic of misheard lyrics is Manfred Mann’s, “Revved up like a deuce…” lyric in the song Blinded by the Light. Some people I know still struggle with that lyric today and maybe because of it are inclined to think Seals & Crofts were singing, “Summer’s Eve” rather than “Summer Breeze”.
I’m sure there are plenty of other mondegreens out there, even some that you yourself were caught singing unawares (be honest). If you have some others, I’d love to hear them and maybe we can include them in a future story. Oh, and as to the title of this column? Although it made no sense at all, I continued singing those words to the Chris Kristofferson/Janis Joplin hit Me and Bobby McGee until I was informed the actual lyric was, “Windshield wipers slapping time…” Oh, well, at least I’m not alone. Right?
(1) comment
I can certainly relate, because I love to sing along with those good old oldies! Thank you so much for sharing. We need more letters to the editor like yours!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.