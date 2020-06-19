My father had the presence of a ghost. He was a walking memory while he was alive and now that he has been dead for 19-years, he is still a ghost, but with words like post-traumatic stress disorder, PTSD, that define his life differently than what I thought it was.
Mostly, he was quiet, and then angry, and then gone. After that he was a reader who walked angrily up the stairs, snored with the light on, and hardly talked to me about life except for the occasional times when wisdom pulled his intellectual chain to speak. I would sit quietly and listen to him. Usually, it was haphazardly presented while he was doing something else and I was sitting as his words appeared.
During my days as an adult he still shows up. An apparition as if floating in the air against the film of the day along with a struggling message that even small words from his brain made a difference, at least to me.
He died at seventy-five. It was April 21, 2001. He missed out on a lot of worldly changes during the past nineteen-years. The big one was the Twin Towers burning to the ground in New York City that we call 9/11. My father was in World War 11 as a navigator on a plane. The world was on fire then too.
Everyone seemed to be fighting. I wasn’t born yet, but on some sort of destiny cloud, I appeared as a baby boomer, and have many memories of growing up and living with him as a child.
Post war feelings weren’t talked about much. People seemed to find televisions, homes, and cars a place to believe they had found happiness and so those technological marvels, including indoor plumbing and a backyard with a pool and filter pump, became the way to feel high. So, my father, like thousands of other post war fathers, went to work. I remember that well. He worked a lot. He also got drunk a lot, and angry. That anger kept me away from him. I didn’t want to be close to his aura because maybe the colors were more sour than sweet and so the understanding early on was to protect myself. I never thought I could change him. Just me. My proximity to the smelly, sweaty father was real and so I stayed away from him.
As a kid, we don’t think of where the anger comes from in a parent, we just know that it is there, and that maybe we did something to make that happen.
Decades later, and as I watch other men age, I see that not all of them are angry. But I have noticed that some, who have self-destructive behavior, also have PTSD.
If my father had that, I never knew it. He kept his words to himself and internalized pain I think. His anger at me had nothing to do with me most likely. Until it manifested when I graduated high school and he ignored that day by going out and never saying anything to me about it. He didn’t attend the ceremony, give me a card, take the family out to dinner, or smile. What had I done that he had ignored me so much? And why am I still remembering it all these years later?
Kareena Maxwell is an award-winning author of ten books, and the publisher of THE CONCHO VOICE and beyond that features stories about life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.