Balance — how is it achieved?
That’s something people struggle with in their everyday lives — how to balance work and family life, eat a balanced diet so as not to tip the scales too far. How do we balance commitments to others with time needed for rest, personal reflection or even hobbies that bring joy to our lives? How do we balance it all?
It’s always a work in progress, isn’t it?
Balance is something we strive with for the Opinion page as well. The Opinion page is the only page in the newspaper that contains no advertising. It is the people’s page.
We try to present a balance of opinions from our readers, thoughtful editorials from local and syndicated columnists, editorial cartoons representing left, right and center. We try to present a marketplace of ideas for consideration, discussion and debate.
We try to be fair.
It’s important to understand that the Opinion page primarily reflects the content that is submitted to us.
It was only with careful consideration that we chose to run an editorial by Paul Fish last Friday. His column was far longer than what we usually accept, but the necessary reasoning of his argument was very detailed, the circumstances unique.
In fairness, we reached out to the family of the victim involved in that court case and offered them equal space on the page to respond in this edition of the paper. After much thought, they declined.
As of Monday morning, we had not received any response to Fish’s editorial from any staff at Navajo County.
If you are interested in submitting a letter to the editor for publication, we request that you follow the following submission guidelines:
• Letters to the Editor must be signed by the author and include mailing address and telephone number. We do not publish addresses and telephone numbers, but we use them to verify the writer’s identity and call if we have a question. Letters are edited for length and grammar and we only publish one letter per person per month. It’s easy to submit a letter using our website, but letters may also be submitted by email or U.S. mail. We reserve the write not to publish any letter.
• Guest Columns: Readers may submit a guest column about topics of broad significance for our readership, and are limited to 600 words. It’s a good idea to call and speak with me if you have an idea for a guest column, I will be happy to work with you to refine your idea.
The Opinion page is about you — your ideas, concerns, worries and also a place to praise the good works of others. Thanks for helping us make it a platform for balance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.