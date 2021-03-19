You’ll have to be my age or older to appreciate this tale.
In a telcon with my forty-year-old son last month, my eyebrows were lifted beyond my hairline. He casually noted that, when he was his daughter’s age (2) and I trucked him back and forth from the coast to Arizona to visit his grandparents, “the workloads were vastly different.”
Whaaa…? Mulling it over the next day, while trying to come up with a twinkly, grandmotherly rejoinder, these were some of the thoughts that came to mind. Yes, the times are different, but the workloads? Not so much.
My son was born into the frantic first few years when his father and I were establishing our construction-engineering firm. At home, we had end-tables made of apple crates and second or third-hand couches. Our office was a small back (formerly storage) room rented from another business in town. Somewhere, I still have a picture of our first, very own, well-used water-truck arriving on Main Street from a distant auction. It’s hard to convey what a thrilling moment that was.
No matter how young and ambitious people were, they didn’t have the modern tech tools which (much as I cuss them daily) have made a workday more productive. The first fax machines rolled out a curly document printed with magic disappearing ink, so you had to use your expensive copier ink to quickly duplicate it before it vanished.
But the fact that there were no cell-phones is the most obvious then/now difference.
Let that sink in.
Not only were office computers not in common use in the early ‘80s, you sure didn’t carry them around in your pocket. The earliest cell phones cost thousands of 1980’s dollars and were laughably unreliable as well as being the size of a shoebox filled with concrete. Essentially useless status symbols owned by few and used by none.
Among other things, this meant that every public-job bid had to be hand-delivered to sites flung fifty or more miles in all directions. Once there on bid day, you had to find and elbow your way to a payphone so you could get the final numbers from your office to finalize your paper bid before sprinting to the 10 AM bid-opening across the base from the phones. That payphone was, in every scenario, your only reliable connection to your office and they could not contact you at will.
After an accepted bid and ground-breaking, if the site was fifteen miles to the nearest payphone, you had to hope that your two-way radio was within range; often not the case. Mom in the field could not contact Dad in another county to say that a dead cow was backing up traffic and she would be late; could he pick up the baby from the sitter? The sitter wouldn’t know the score until someone got to a landline phone.
Yes, the workloads were different forty years ago, but that doesn’t mean that they were lighter!
