I’ve been trying to remain optimistic and silent about all the political strife our nation has recently experienced.
My mother used to tell me if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Well, that doesn’t always work for a newspaper editor. Sometimes words, even harsh words, need to be written.
The past year has been an impossible and stressful year to be sure. All of us were challenged with a global pandemic and basically locked down in our homes for months. We are living in one of humanity’s darkest of times.
The state of the pandemic has actually gotten worse since that lockdown, yet many people act like nothing is happening.
The local bars and eateries are packed. I see people in stores not wearing masks. Some people (who I will not name) maintain that the pandemic is “fake news” and not even real.
A month ago I was at a local flea market and a couple was selling merchandise with the words “Fxxx you and your mask.” What? Who wears that printed on a T-shirt? They were even selling drinking glasses and coffee cups with these harsh words on them.
I am a little surprised that our society has actually degraded to this point. It is not okay to walk around wearing a shirt with profanity on it. It is not okay to be that confrontational. When did respect for other humans go out the door?
I shuttered as I watch hundreds (if not thousands) of people storm our nation’s capitol on Jan. 6. My God, I never thought I’d see that. Is this still the United States of America? It is not the USA that I recognize.
I do not plan on analyzing how we got to this point. Everyone has their own minds to make up but the attempted overthrown of our government, including the attempted murders of Members of Congress and the Senate, cannot be tolerated.
Maybe you thought the violent and deadly storming of the capitol was a great idea. I do not.
Maybe you think that people, who are political foes, should no longer remain alive. I don’t think that way.
I believe that each person should have their own choices and thoughts. If you believe one way and I believe in something else – that is okay unless it crosses the line of treason and murder.
We don’t have to agree and we don’t have to hate each other just because we have different views.
Maybe you are an avid ghost hunter. Well good for you but I’m not going ghost hunting with you. I will also not make fun of you for ghost hunting. Maybe that is your thing, but it may not be mine.
The same should be true on the topic of politics.
My point is that we all need to work together even if we have a different view.
Our entire nation is suffering from the plague of division. We no longer should fight for the Democrats or fight for the Republicans.
We need to fight for the advancement of the people of the United States of America and the world. Instead of declaring the “other people” wrong, we should be fixing our healthcare system and our economy while fighting for the personal equality of every person.
I firmly believe that we will not eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic until we all, as a society, wear masks, get the vaccine in our arms and stand together as one nation that is united with the goal of recovery.
Together Americans can accomplish almost anything.
Our nation gained independence from England by fighting together for a single cause. We healed the scars of succession after the Civil War by building the economies of the North and the South simultaneously. We held the planet together through World Wars I and II and now a deadly virus threatens to kill each and every one of us. Fight it by using your intelligence and the expertise of trained doctors and scientists!
We can do this, but we are going to have to do this together.
Borrowing the words of Abraham Lincoln, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
We all know this to be true but we often ignore it.
Lincoln closed that same speech with these words, “The result is not doubtful. We shall not fail — if we stand firm, we shall not fail.”
Please go forth and succeed by being a better person than you were yesterday.
