This week you might have noticed the launch of our series on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) over Show Low.
So far I have three stories ready to go and am hoping to add a fourth story to the series.
This new attempt to write down the saga of UFOs over the White Mountains began in May when I met a man named Don Woodward.
Woodward came into the office and told me about how he was seeing odd lights flying in a triangular shape night after night after night. He presented me with his hand-written notes, complete with drawings. He was documenting what he was seeing every night, minute by minute.
He seemed kind of surprised when I opened up and listened to him.
I felt Woodward’s sincerity and concern about these strange lights flying in patterns over our community.
When he said he sees them most every night, as long as it’s not cloudy, I was hooked.
I dove into this story with common sense as I am rather a skeptic when it comes to UFOs. I’ve never seen one and they make fascinating sci-fi stories on the big screen but that’s it.
Still, I am an old newspaper reporter and I know that I have to tell other people’s stories, not my own.
Woodward was relentless and kept coming in as I worked on this series of stories. He kept giving me more and more information. So much so that I had to cut him off as he was providing me too much data. I reported just on the first series of documents he gave me. I have more and hope to use them in the future.
I don’t know what Woodward saw. It could have been alien spacecraft or secret military missions. It could have been something he invented in his mind.
I believe he is seeing something and he’s being honest that “something is out there.”
He is far too sincere to be discounted as a “nut job” who’s making this all up. If he’s not telling the truth he’s going to a heck of a lot of work doing it.
“I’m trying to get this down because I know it’s real. That’s why I’m doing it. This isn’t a made-up, hokey-pokey story like you hear about on TV,” Woodward told me in one of our interviews.
I got chills when he told me, “It’s a UFO — no doubt in my mind. It’s aliens. It’s not Russian, it’s not China and it’s not ours. Maybe we are a food supply for future use.”
Am I soon going to be a delicacy on some distant planet? Probably not. I’m an old editor and they are generally pretty tough.
In Part 2 of our series on Tuesday, I examine what the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) has to say about Woodward’s report.
MUFON is a US-based non-profit organization composed of civilian volunteers who study reported UFO sightings. It is one of the oldest and largest organizations of its kind, claiming more than 4,000 members worldwide with chapters and representatives in more than 43 countries and all 50 states. I have interviewed the MUFON field investigator who examined Woodward’s claims.
In Part 3 next Friday, I will examine the recent “Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” report that was finally released to the general public by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
Hopefully there will be a Part 4 in the series, but I am waiting for a call back for that story!
