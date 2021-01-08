I like music, and most any style. Except rap/hip-hop. I don’t get it; the spitting beats, spoken lyrics and frequently harsh themes. Sounds more like rhyming rants than music to me. But that’s just me. It’s a popular genre and they sell millions of albums. Do they still call them albums?
About the only other style of music I’m not a fan of is country/western. Or is that two types? Whatever, I guess I’m not a fan of either. This is a result of country music being the background theme music of my childhood.
My father loved country music. And I don’t mean the country music being produced these days that is often indistinguishable from rock and roll. No, Dad liked that twangy, crying-in-your-beer music of the style crooned by Conway Twitty, Merle Haggard, Ernest Tubbs, George Jones, et al. Every Saturday the television would be tuned to shows like The Grand Ol’ Opry or Hoe Down Hootenanny or Hee Haw or some other hound-dog TV show featuring country/western singers, yodelers, corny comedy skits and cigarette commercials. And, kids, this was the olden days when there was only one TV in the house and if you wanted to watch TV, you had to watch what Dad had on. Dark days then; no internet to escape to.
But while I disliked the songs and the singers, over the years I found an appreciation for the often-comical titles of some of these songs. Not that I’d actually heard the song or knew the full lyrics, but I did appreciate the humorous titles. I would sometimes use those titles as clever retorts or as a way to simplify a philosophy I was trying to explain. I remember sitting at a bar having a beer when I heard a fellow nearby, lament to his friend while gazing out the window, “There goes my ex-wife… in my ex-truck… with my ex-dog.” There it was: a perfect country song title! And acceptance of one’s fate. See? Philosophical.
Let’s take a look at some of these song titles and you’ll see what I mean:
How Can I Miss You If You Won’t Go Away, by Dan Hicks is a song title I can totally understand and have found myself in agreement with after a failed relationship.
I Wouldn’t Take Her to a Dog Fight (‘Cause I’m Afraid She’d Win), by Charlie Walker. I don’t think I really had a chance to use this one although it might have been a precursor to the well-known “coyote ugly” sentiment.
She Made Toothpicks Out of the Timbers of My Heart, by Homer Haynes and Jethro Burns. Yeah, been there, felt that, but it wasn’t so amusing at the time.
Thank God and Greyhound You’re Gone, by Roy Clark. Actually, I can remember buying a bus ticket for an ex at one time. I know, classy.
You’re a Hard Dog to Keep Under the Porch, by Gail Davies. Been called a dog once or twice but I’m not too sure about the porch part. Does that mean she doesn’t want me wandering or she’d prefer I make my bed there?
You’re the Reason Our Kids Are So Ugly, by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. Can’t say anything about this; there are some ugly kids out there! (Not yours, of course. Your kids are beautiful!)
She Got the Ring (I Got the Finger), by Chuck Mead. And not just once, either.
I’ve Never Gone to Bed with an Ugly Woman (But I’ve Sure Woke Up With a Few), by Bobby Bare. See the Charlie Walker ditty above.
Country songs, like all styles of music, put to melody, lyrics that define our lives, experiences and perspectives. Country music, however, seems to be more adept at translating those feelings into humorous or ironic points of view. That helps us get past bad times and enables us gain perspective.
Next time you are struggling to get a philosophical idea or viewpoint across to someone, just interpose one of those country music song titles to make your point. Not only will you make your notion easier to understand, you’ll also have your counterpart stumbling for a come-back.
How can you argue the person who matter-of-factly quotes the Dr. Randy Hanzlick title, “I’d Rather Have a Bottle in Front of Me Than a Frontal Lobotomy”? Or, ladies, when you’re trying to express yourself regarding a date that turned out to be less than memorable, you can cite the Deanna Carter tune, “Did I Shave My Legs for This?”
And as we finally put 2020 in the rear-view mirror, we can appreciate Roger Miller’s ditty used as the title of this piece and the accompanying chorus, “… But you can be happy if you’ve a mind to.”
Let’s all have a mind to be happy as we skate out of 2020’s buffalo stampede!
