I won’t go full Jeff Foxworthy, “You Might Be a Redneck” schtick here but I do want to point out how one can easily identify a native or an adoptee of Arizona. Full disclosure: I’m not a native Arizonan but having lived here for around two decades, I think I have something like permanent resident status. Given this self-conferred status, I feel reasonably qualified to make these observations.
For example, Arizonans learn quickly that living in a very dry environment turns them into, essentially, static electric lightning rods. Watching the Arizonan execute a series of rapid-fire hand movements towards a conductive surface in order to minimize the effect of a full-on shock can be quite amusing. Sometimes, though, the electro-shock victim will just take the jolt and then mutter colorful profanities.
Arizonans also learn early on the definition of “virga”, a meteorological term defining the occurrence of rain falling from the sky but encountering air so incredibly dry that the rain evaporates before reaching the ground. A rather unique phenomenon to this part of the country that sometimes can be seen as a veil of rain stretching down from a cloud and then disappearing into the literal thin air. A very disheartening sight to those looking for some relief from the heat.
Natives and others who have lived in the Copper State for some time also know what a “haboob” is — people from Ohio do not. Most folk from other states just sheepishly giggle a bit when the word is heard, but we know haboob refers to one of those massive dust storms that occasionally swallow up entire towns during our summer monsoon season. We even post signs warning drivers of the chances of this phenomenon reducing visibility to near zero along our highways, although the signs warn of “dust” rather than “haboob” to keep the sniggering to a minimum.
That brings me back to the word “monsoon” which non-residents associate with images of rain-swollen rivers sweeping away entire villages (Globe/Miami this year?). But here, we look forward to the monsoon season and the promise of cooling rains which may actually fall all the way to the ground. However, the word monsoon doesn’t, in fact, reference the rain event but rather, it technically defines the shift in the usual wind patterns of a given geographic location. And while we do experience increased rainfall, it is the shift in the wind pattern that is the “monsoon” which then facilitates the increased rain chances.
Other realities Arizonans know which may befuddle out-of-staters, is that our heat indexes typically go down. Whereas the temperature in New York may be 80 degrees, when the 60% relative humidity is figured in, the heat index might go up into the upper 90’s or more. Here in Arizona, when the thermometer reads 100 degrees and our relative humidity is 5%, our heat index will decrease to the upper 80’s. We also are not shocked to see our relative humidity at 3% or below and feel any humidity above 20% is stifling.
Other ways to spot an Arizonan: we have to get out our car’s owner manual to refresh our memories as to how to operate the windshield wipers, we occasionally don gloves in the summer because door handles and steering wheels might cause our hands to blister, our dogs wear boots in the summer, we call it Fall when temperatures begin to dip below the 90’s and we know how to pronounce words like Mogollon, Huachuca and Saguaro.
It’s just as easy to distinguish a tourist from a resident because tourists coming from other states tend to sun-burn almost immediately after crossing the state line while we residents know to limit our exposure to brief jaunts between air-conditioned buildings and automobiles. Tourists also succumb to the Chamber of Commerce hype that while it may be 110 degrees, come visit anyway as it’s a “dry heat.” What the tourist fails to realize, in comparison, is that a convection oven uses the principle of circulating dry heat to cook things 30% quicker.
@#$%&! Just got shocked typing that last sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.