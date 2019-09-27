Beginning the first week of October, mail in ballots will go to registered voters in southern Apache County regarding the White Mountain Communities Special Health Care District. The district includes St. Johns, Alpine, Nutrioso, Greer, Eagar and Springerville. Ballots are due by Nov. 5th.
Since 1995 property owners have paid a secondary property tax to help keep health care in our area. This is not a hospital district; it is one of 3 health care districts that were created by the state legislature. Why was the health care district created? In 1995 Samaritan Health Service gave our local hospital a 90 day notice that they would no longer serve our area. In this emergency, our citizens asked the legislature for help and formed a “Save Our Services” community based effort.
It worked. A five member board oversees funding that assists health care needs in our service area. Meetings are open to the public and are held in St. Johns, Springerville or Eagar. According to Arizona Revised Statutes, the district can only fund non-profit entities for medical needs.
Over the past 20 years the board has done some amazing things: First it built 2 state of the art clinics one in Springerville and one in St. Johns. Providers were recruited. The district no longer provides any funding to these two clinics. Contracts for services are reviewed by the district board in public meetings.
Second, the district funds the emergency room services at the hospital in Springerville. It does not cover the total cost of this service. The contract covers physicians and mid level providers who are specialists in emergency medicine. Why should the hospital be funded? Unfortunately reimbursement rates for Medicare and AHHCCS which represent the majority of patients do not cover actual costs. The rest is paid by insurance companies. The hospital writes off charity cases.
Other major expenses to our local health care system were two major disasters– Rodeo-Chediski and the Wallow Fire. Our hospital remained open treating citizens who evacuated, those who stayed on the mountain and fire personnel. As a Level 4 Trauma Center, it is well equipped to handle such emergency situations and is closer than Summit, another Level 4 Trauma Center but 50 miles away.
Third, when Samaritan discontinued their ambulance service, our local ambulance service was put in jeopardy. There were only volunteer EMTs and no hospital affiliation, so the White Mountain Ambulance Service was formed and is partially funded by the district. Now paramedics with advanced life support training and EMTs hold paid, full-time positions to provide care over a 4,100 square mile part of AZ. Jobs were created. Services and facilities in both St. Johns and Round Valley were greatly improved. Funding for additional ambulances is provided when they wear out. Cardiac monitors and other medical equipment have been funded by the district to fire departments for use by first responders.
Now we have a choice: reauthorize funding for the District or not. If we don’t, the district cannot fund ambulance services. It is an hour to reach the next ER. Road conditions include potholes, wandering wildlife, and adverse weather conditions. The average property owner will pay $62 a year for this tax. The health care district is a solution for sustainable care in a county that is isolated, underfunded and under served. Make a life saving choice and vote YES in the Nov. 5th election!
Kay Dyson is the former mayor of Springerville and for 20 years served as a board member for the White Mountain Communities Special Health Care District.
