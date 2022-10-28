As millions of young Americans apply for student loan forgiveness, one thing is clear: American academia is in a state of crisis.

In 2022, the average annual tuition cost at a private college or university, including fees, comes out to more than $38,000 per year. Many private schools cost over $60,000 a year, and public schools are no longer the cheap alternatives of the past. Adjusting for inflation, the average annual cost of tuition at a public school or university has increased by nearly 750% since the 1960s.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.