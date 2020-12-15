… by these Christmas facts you may not have heard of. We all know some trivia regarding the holiday but I was surprised to find out how much I hadn’t heard of. Christmas songs, stories, characters and traditions are plentiful and some have interesting or little-known origins. Here, then, are just a few of the more noteworthy items about the season that I discovered.
Let’s start with some of the better-known elements of Christmastime, the songs of the season. “Jingle Bells”, by Jay Livingston, was originally written as “Tinkle Bells” but was changed when his wife pointed out that “tinkle” may be heard to mean peeing, so that while singing “pee-pee all the way!” might be absolutely hilarious for kids, it probably wouldn’t sit well with parents.
If you gave all the gifts mentioned in “The Twelve Days of Christmas” you would have sent 364 presents. I’m not sure your Amazon Prime membership would allow that.
The song, “Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer,” was written by the brother-in-law of the author of the original poem, Robert May. The story was written in 1939 at the behest of executives of the department store, Montgomery Ward, to be made into a coloring book given to children visiting the store during the holidays. The title character was named “Reginald” in May’s early drafts and nearly wasn’t adorned with his famous crimson schnoz because a red nose was associated with drunkenness in those days. And did you know all of the other reindeer were female, too, despite their male sounding monikers? Male reindeer shed their antlers in winter.
Speaking of Santa and his flying sleigh, thanks to a misprinted phone number in a Sears and Roebuck Christmas advertisement, kids of all ages can delight in keeping up with Santa’s progress across the globe, courtesy of NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command. In 1955 an ad listing a phone number for children to call and talk to Santa was off by one digit and instead of ringing a certain Sears store where Santa was standing by, the call was sent to and answered by a Col. Shoup at the hotline of the US Continental Air Defense. The kind hearted Director henceforth had his staff update the coordinates of the jolly elf.
As to the religious side of the holiday (remember what this is all about?) surprisingly, Christmas is never mentioned as a religious holiday in the bible. The Wise Men cited in the bible were never enumerated but since three gifts were offered, it has been assumed they were three. And Saint Nick’s role? Seems he went about dropping gold coins down Dutch chimneys. The coins would then fall into socks that were hung by the fire to dry overnight. While on the surface that seems very peculiar behavior, it’s noted his nocturnal gambols were to provide doweries for penniless parents without causing them embarrassment. Another reason to repair holes in your socks.
Other countries, too, have holiday traditions, some borrowed over time from other cultures and some we’ve incorporated into our own. Christmas trees were first decorated in Germany before being adopted widely. Germans also hung a pickle on the tree and the first person to find it would have good fortune in the new year. Thankfully we’ve since decided the only edible decorations should be candy canes or popcorn rather than fermented vegetables. Makes you wonder if they used sauerkraut as tinsel on the trees?
Polish Christmas trees are festooned with spiders and webs. Now that’s festive! And did you know that the string stretched across the top of those boxes of animal crackers was added in the 1920’s so the box of cookie creatures could be hung on the branches?
A popular Christmas feast in Japan is, believe it or not, Kentucky Fried Chicken take-out. Yep, KFC is such a Christmas tradition that long lines form outside the doors, hours in advance.
Not many turkeys in Japan, I guess, and sushi and stuffing just doesn’t cut it.
Some of the wackier Christmas stories come from Iceland where, I guess, having only 4 – 6 hours of daylight in December might account for weird holiday stories. For instance, there is a giant couple living in a cave who like to snack on misbehaving children around Christmas. Their 13 hideous offspring, of various mischievousness’, will leave either treats or rotten potatoes in the shoes Icelandic children leave out on their window sills each night each of the 13 days of Christmas. There is even a Yule Cat who snatches and devours youngsters who are found not wearing their new holiday outfits.
After learning what Icelandic children have to deal with kinda makes the big-lipped, slobbery kiss from Aunt Helen each year under the mistletoe seem a little less scary now, right?
