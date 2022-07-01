Take something we all understand, like fireworks, and run it through the Environmental Protection Agency, or any other government “agency” that’s tasked with keeping the public safe and healthy, and you end up with regulatory nonsense.
Don’t be too quick to rebut my words. Think about it. There are real dangers on planet Earth. In fact, I’d just stay home and pull the covers over my head for fear of injury, disease or conflict. But I don’t, even though there’s the chance that I’ll be injured.
The “infamous they” tell me that fireworks are dangerous; they blow off fingers, blind eyes, start fires, and then you can add the EPA’s: disrupts the environment with noise pollution, bothers animal populations, puts harmful chemicals out there, and a raft of other things that move farther and farther away from “normal” reality.
When I was a boy, growing up in Southern California, we had fireworks. We could readily buy them from roadside stands set up for the Fourth of July celebration. I mean we had it all: firecrackers, M-80s, cherry bombs, Roman candles, sky rockets and a potpourri of fountains, noise makers and sparklers. I won’t deny that we got burned on occasion and that some of that stuff found its way into mischief, but on the whole we got by.
Now, don’t misunderstand. When the fire danger is high, common sense dictates that we shouldn’t be shooting off fireworks. But, when some bureaucratic agency tells us that we can’t have fireworks because we might hurt ourselves or somehow damage the environment, like the government did when they shut down the Mount Rushmore fireworks displays, I have to wonder.
When I was kid in Southern California, we rode our bicycles, and we played street baseball without helmets, and we shot each other with our pea shooters, rubber band guns, and we threw firecrackers at each other. Yep, it was all dangerous, but somehow we got by. Oh yeah, every now and then one of us got hurt, but even then we didn’t go to the ER.
So, there’s all manner of fireworks in the world. In fact, it’s kind of become a symbol for possible trouble, and in this respect the controlling agencies are locking down on it, except for the inner city hoods, looters and bomb throwers who have a pass by progressive, liberal ideologues.
There were 15,600 ER reported fireworks-related injuries in the U.S. in 2021 and 18 deaths. Those who died from fireworks is minuscule compared to the 45,222 who died from all gun-related injuries in 2021, including murder, suicide and accidents. Factor out the inner city gang-related shootings in cities like New York, Baltimore, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and the total number drops dramatically.
The number of fatalities from vehicle accidents nationally was about equal to that of gun-related deaths. So, just looking at the facts, guns and vehicles are enormously more dangerous than fireworks. Yet, fireworks gets banned. Hmmm?
I don’t mind telling you that I almost bought the farm one Fourth of July when I was working our city fireworks display while on the Show Low Fire Department. I was a shooter, and I had an aerial bomb jump out of the tube and ignite in front of me. My heavy turnouts, gloves, helmet and face shield protected me. Could I have been hurt? Yes. Should we have suspended aerial fireworks displays if I’d been hurt? No.
Yes, fireworks are dangerous. No doubt, but as stated life is dangerous on planet Earth.
Does this mean that we invite regulation of “dangerous” things at every juncture? No, it does not, and that’s the problem. When you get a small group of lawmakers, sitting in air-conditioned offices, who seldom put themselves in danger’s way, thinking up ways to appease the fears of minority groups, you end up with draconian legislation that’s devoid of common sense.
Let’s set aside the “what ifs” for fireworks, per say, and start dealing with the known facts that surround the real dangers of this life, like inner city gang warfare and lawlessness, and DAs who will not prosecute the criminals who break our laws.
