There’s been an uptick lately in requests for free news, and we’d love to accommodate our readers in this. We think it’s great that you want to read more news, and we understand why you’d like it to be free and freely available, but we can’t do it without your help.
So we encourage you to contact the internet service providers in the area, and ask that they set a new policy that offers free internet to newspapers. While you’re at it, call Apple and Microsoft, and request that they set up newspapers with free computers so the news can be laid out, prepared for press, and posted online at a substantially reduced cost.
The software we use is written and sold by Adobe, and it might be worth contacting them and asking that they supply the Adobe Creative Suite to newspapers for free, too.
On average, we use 1.6 million feet (that’s about 300 miles) of paper per week to print the news. While material sources vary, a major supplier of newsprint in the US is Resolute Forest Products. We encourage you to call them and ask them to supply that quantity to us at no charge; while you’re on hold with them, maybe also write a note to Monarch Color, one company that makes newspaper ink, and request that they donate it to us. We’ll need all four colors.
Contact information for these corporations is readily available online, for free, via Google.
Our staff of advertising professionals, management, editors, journalists, accountants, front-office personnel, circulation and the crew in the press room would surely also appreciate it if you’d contact our mortgage holders and landlords, asking them to allow us to live in our homes at no cost; and if you could visit the grocers in town, the gas stations, the medical providers, and the restaurants, asking them to provide their goods and services to us at no charge, we’d be able to stop having to rely on paychecks to meet the bills. Remember to call our utility companies, too. Especially in winter, we need heat.
(We’ll figure out how to pay for our cars on our own. It’s fair; we don’t use them just to go to and from work.)
I’m sure these various and sundry corporations and individuals will listen attentively to your requests, and give them all the consideration they’re due.
Alternately, try contacting your legislators and tell them you believe news should be free. Ask them to look into ways Congress might partially or wholly subsidize the news, particularly local news. Note that this would not actually be free news; taxes would be supporting it.
However, if you were to succeed, we’d be able to carry on quite well, with only the occasional break to run a pledge drive.
Or, if you prefer, visit the library and read the paper there. They’ll even let you use a computer. This, too, is tax-supported, so not technically free, and you do have to give back what you’ve been reading when you’re done; but on the plus side, you get out of the house for a while.
Really, we’d love to be able to offer you the product of our work at no charge. It might be hard to fathom, but we take pride in what we do, and put a lot of time and effort into producing a paper and a website that are engaging, relevant, and packed with information you need. It’s not a way to get rich, but it is a labor of love, and that makes it something we value; so we’re glad you value it too.
And someday, maybe, we’ll all join hands on a hill under the glorious light of a fresh golden morning in a land where everything anyone wants is free as the air, and sing about simple joys — a bit like they did in that Coke commercial — but until that halcyon day dawns over a socialist America, I’m afraid you’re going to have to continue paying for your news.
Warren Adams-Ockrassa is Operations Editor at White Mountain Publishing, which is currently offering a new-subscriber special to the digital edition of the Independent for $1 a month for the first three months, after which the rate is $7.99 monthly. Find out more about this sterling digital-subscriber rateon our website.
