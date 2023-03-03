There’s been an uptick lately in requests for free news, and we’d love to accommodate our readers in this. We think it’s great that you want to read more news, and we understand why you’d like it to be free and freely available, but we can’t do it without your help.

So we encourage you to contact the internet service providers in the area, and ask that they set a new policy that offers free internet to newspapers. While you’re at it, call Apple and Microsoft, and request that they set up newspapers with free computers so the news can be laid out, prepared for press, and posted online at a substantially reduced cost.

Warren Adams-Ockrassa is Operations Editor at White Mountain Publishing, which is currently offering a new-subscriber special to the digital edition of the Independent for $1 a month for the first three months, after which the rate is $7.99 monthly. Find out more about this sterling digital-subscriber rate on our website.

