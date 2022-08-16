I am a life member of the National Rifle Association.
I receive a monthly magazine called America’s 1st Freedom. Each month a page highlights the Armed Citizen, proof that a Good Guy (Gal) with a Gun came to the rescue.
From Philadelphia on April 18:
On the night of April 17, as a resident returned to his home and was trying to unlock his door, he was approached by two men impersonating police officers, with one of the suspects displaying a fake police badge around his neck. The two unknown and armed men forced the man to go into the dwelling and demanded money. The men allegedly tied the homeowner’s hands with zip ties while threatening to kill him, according to an inspector. The 25-year-old victim, a licensed carry holder, fearing for his life, was able to free his hands and get to the firearm in his pocket. He fired multiple shots at the suspects, hitting one of them three times. The second suspect ran from the scene and police were still looking for him. The injured suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
From Charleston, West Virginia, on May 25:
A graduation party at an apartment complex in Charleston, West Virginia, on May 25 became the scene of a shooting in which luckily only the suspect was injured and killed. The suspect had been warned about speeding with children playing in the area. Upset about the comment, he left the area, returned with an AR-15-style firearm and began firing into the crowd. One of the party attendees, who was legally carrying her own pistol, was able to shoot and kill the shooter before he wounded or killed anyone at the party. Charleston Police Department Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett credited the armed citizen with bravery for engaging the threat and saving many lives.
These two examples appeared in the August issue of my magazine. Though appropriate to prove my point what follows are examples drawn from Arizona, which brings the topic much closer to home.
From Phoenix on June 8 from KSAZ-TV:
A suspect has been hospitalized after being shot during an attempted carjacking in west Phoenix. During the attempted carjacking, citizens intervened, and one of them shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
From Sedona on June 29 the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office:
One man died after a shooting on Sunday. The incident allegedly involved three people and occurred in Red Rock Crossing. Upon police arrival the suspect was deceased and two people were being detained. According to witnesses the victim fired shots into a trailer home where another man and his wife were staying. The man from the trailer shot the suspect. The relationship between all the people involved is not currently known.
From Surprise on July 3 from the Arizona Republic:
Surprise police have determined the responding shooter at a house where three were killed and four were severely injured acted in self-defense when the assailant was killed. The man lived in the same neighborhood, and the homeowners invited him to a large gathering at their home. According to information gathered by the police, he arrived at the home, engaged in small talk with others at the residence, then went inside along with the group to eat. He was given a plate of food and sat down, but only a few moments later, he stood, pulled a handgun out and shot at several individuals. One of the people who was injured from gunfire then shot and killed him.
From Safford on July 6 from KPNX-TV:
The Safford Police Department is investigating the events around a homicide and attempted double murder that ended with the killer dead in his would-be-victims’ home, officials said. The homeowners told officers that their neighbor, had broken into their home armed with a knife, police reports said. As the two homeowners fled into a bedroom, then later a bathroom, the assailant continued to approach saying that “they would have to kill him,” officers said. One of the victims was able to retrieve a pistol and shot killing him. While trying to reach out to a next of kin to inform them of assailant’s death, officers were unable to get a response and entered the deceased home. There, they found another victim dead in one of the home’s bedrooms.
Guns are used every day to kill innocents. They are also used every day to stop the killing of innocents. If I need help, I want a Good Guy (Gal) with a gun.
