The next generation of telecommunications, or 5G, is taking shape. The United States is going toe-to-toe with China in this high-stakes competition, with government policies encouraging multi-billion-dollar investments by leading U.S. companies that will usher in revolutionary changes in how we use technology to work, learn, travel, manage health and simply stay in touch with people.

At this crucial juncture, the federal government needs to continue to facilitate this process with spectrum auctions and close the digital divide, but it should not step in suddenly to take over the creation or operation of a national 5G network.

