Third in a series
Prior to the ’60s mental hospitals were a haven for schizophrenic, anti-social, psychotic, drug addicts, alcoholics, deviants, mentally retarded and anyone else that normal society could not manage.
Overpacked and under-funded, eventually state governments found that medicating and mainstreaming these people was the answer. A joint commission on mental illness and health, set up by Congress in 1955, showed “... the political community wanted to save money ... tranquilizers became the panacea for the mentally ill. ...”
The discharge of mental patients from institutions accelerated in the late ’60s and early ’70s in states because of court decisions that limited commitment powers of state and local officials. The community center was created to counsel and medicate.
Most mentally ill are taken to community centers for initial observation and psychiatrists determine what medication and what counseling is necessary.
Many of these people do not have the ability to care for themselves, let alone make their counseling appointments and take their daily dosage of medication.
These people are homeless and living on the streets of America.
Jared Lee Loughner on Jan. 8, 2011, shot U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords in Tucson. According to the media, “Acquaintances say that Loughner’s personality had changed markedly in the years prior to the shooting, a period during which he was also abusing alcohol and drugs. After his arrest, two medical evaluations diagnosed Loughner with paranoid schizophrenia and ruled him incompetent to stand trial.”
Like Loughner, mentally ill may not go through the process of adjudication in a court of law, until after they have committed a serious crime.
Question 11.f. on the ATF Form 4473 (revised October 2016) asks “Have you ever been adjudicated as a mental defective or have you ever been committed to a mental institution?”
The definition for mental defective, “a determination by a court, board, commission, or other lawful authority that a person, as a result of marked subnormal intelligence, or mental illness, incompetency, condition, or disease: (1) is a danger to himself or to others (2) lacks the mental capacity to contract or manage his own affairs. ...”
Mainstreaming the mentally ill into society avoids contact with the court system. If not adjudicated by a court of law as a mental defective, their mental state is not reported to the FBI’s National Information Center.
Loughner had bought his pistol legally prior to the assassination attempt. There was no “red flag” that Loughner was mentally ill.
The information NICS needs to identify and prevent the purchase of a firearm by the mentally ill has been seriously handicapped. Part 4 will discuss another issue at play. Lack of enforcement of the ATF Form 4473.
