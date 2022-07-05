America has had gun control in place and has since 1968. But politics has subverted its purpose. Politics has changed the rules without considering the laws already in place.
Firearms dealers have no idea the number of people under the influence of controlled substances trying to purchase a firearm. According to Arizona Department of Health Services, reporting information of those with medical marijuana cards to Law Enforcement is prohibited by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Due to a loophole in the Recreational Marijuana law, those people violating federal law with recreational marijuana use, are not identified, and reported to Law Enforcement and subsequently the FBIs National Information Center (NICS).
Firearms dealers have no idea the number of mental defectives attempting to purchase a firearm. Since an unknown number are mainstreamed into society, and not passed on judicially, their adjudication by a court is not forwarded to NICS.
In addition, there is no desire to prosecute those who lie on the ATF Form 4473. The penalty for lying on the Form 4473 includes fines up to $250,000 and/or ten years of imprisonment. ATF/DOJ has a history of not pursuing the prosecution of those who lie on the Form 4473. Lying is a small crime, lacks sensationalism and not worth the effort. (I know this from personal experience as a former ATF Agent.)
Stephen Gutowski in the September 29, 2016, issue of the Washington Free Beacon, reported that “an audit of the federal firearms background check system found that prosecutions for individuals who illegally try to buy a firearm from a dealer had “fallen to a new low.” Looking from 2008 through 2015, the FBI denied “556,496-gun purchases following background checks. During that time, the report shows that only 254 false statements were even considered for prosecution, amounting to a 0.04 percent prosecution rate.” Prosecutors told Congress that “while the department (of justice) would prosecute particularly egregious false ‘no’ cases arising from NICS denials, it would prioritize prosecuting prohibited persons who actually obtained guns illegally as opposed to those who attempted to purchase a firearm by making false statements during the background process but were unsuccessful.”
According to Breitbart, in a March 27, 2021, article “Hunter Biden, who is President Joe Biden’s son, may have lied about his history of drug use when filling out ATF Form 4473 for a gun purchase in 2018.” Didn’t the Department of Justice just say in the prior paragraph that this is the type of case they are interested in prosecuting?
In an interview with then Vice-President Joe Biden, Caroline May of the Daily Caller on January 18, 2013, titled her article VP Joe Biden to the NRA: “We don’t have the time to prosecute gun buyers who lie on background checks.” Mr. Gutowski asked a great question, “then why do we even bother with the form if we are not going to prosecute?’ The response from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, “. . . we do not believe the low prosecution rate is a problem and (we) have no plan to reconsider its policies.”
The state and federal governments continue to push for more Gun Control when they are the ones responsible for the rise in crime. They have legalized the use of marijuana; they have ignored abnormal behavior, and they allow lying on a federal form. Who is really at fault here? It is not the gun!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.