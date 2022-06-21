Second in a series
“Don’t Do Drugs!” Do you remember this slogan?
It really has been around a long time. I remember in school in the ’60s hearing this slogan repeatedly. It was meant to keep me on the “straight and narrow.”
It worked, at least for me. For others, not so.
This was the decade of rebellion, the start of the breakdown of morals, values and ethics in our society.
This was the time of protests of the Vietnam War, the Woodstock festival, the decade of drugs, sex and rock ’n’ roll.
The rebellion included the use of alcohol and marijuana. Marijuana was and is the “Gateway” to other drugs.
It leads to LSD, cocaine, heroin, PCP and meth use. To control its use in the ’60s, both the possession and use were federally criminalized.
All addictive drugs remain federally criminalized today.
Many young people who participated in the rebellion of the ’60s are influential in society today. They have entered the fields of education, journalism and politics.
Being in positions of persuasion, they have successfully convinced society at the state level that legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use is moral, necessary and good business.
In several states, marijuana is all that has been legalized, but in other states the harder drugs of heroin, cocaine and meth have been added to the mix. You may ask, what is the big deal?
The big deal is that when you decriminalize in a state that which is illegal federally, you also lose certain rights guaranteed you by the U.S. Constitution.
For example, if you use marijuana, you cannot purchase a firearm, take firearm instruction or even visit a gun store or shooting range.
You have also lost the right to apply for an Arizona concealed weapons permit. And if you are driving a vehicle while “stoned,” well you know what happens if you are caught.
On the ATF Form 4473 that I discussed in Part 1 there is a question that asks the following:
11.e. Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance? Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreation purposes in the state where you reside.
Here is something else for you to ponder. The National Academy of Medicine found in 2017 that “cannabis use is likely to increase the risk of developing schizophrenia and other psychoses; the higher the use, the greater the risk.”
Mental Illness is a question that is on the ATF Form 4473. This is a remarkably interesting issue and will help you understand why many people considered mentally ill can legally possess firearms. Stay tuned for Part 3.
Linda M. Gilbertson is a former trooper with the Oregon State Police and former special agent with BATF. She is currently a firearms instructor in Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.