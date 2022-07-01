So you think you know Arizona pretty well, do you?
Perhaps you were born here and haughtily announce that you’re a native Arizonan whenever you have a chance and, hence, know all there is to know about the state.
Or, maybe, you’re a transplant who makes an effort to learn all about the state so you can then regale your out-of-state friends with your enlightenment of all things Arizona.
Let’s put you both to the test.
Arizona’s nickname? Officially the Grand Canyon State, (the Grand Canyon being one of the seven natural wonders of the world, by the way, but you knew that, right?)
Arizona also claims title to: the Copper State, the Apache State, the Aztec State, the Baby State, the Valentine State, the Cotton State, Italy of America and (mysteriously) the Sand Hill State.
Here are some “official” Arizona items of note. How many do you know?
State Song — “Arizona March Song” by Margaret Rowe Clifford
State Flower — Saguaro Cactus Blossom
State Fish — Apache Trout
State Bird — Cactus Wren
State Tree — Blue Palo Verde (the blue-green stick?)
State Mammal — The Ringtail
State Reptile — Ridge-nosed Rattlesnake
State Mineral — Wulfenite (you were going to say copper, weren’t you?)
State Gem — Turquoise
State Fossil — Petrified wood
State Dinosaur (really?) — Sonorasaurus
Now I’ll throw out some random facts I found to see just how smarty your pants really are:
Found in Arizona, the Gila monster is the only venomous lizard native to these United States. A chemical in its saliva, Byetta, is used in medication to treat type 2 diabetes and is colloquially referred to as “lizard spit.”
Best to use the medication, though, rather than letting a Gila monster bite you when your blood sugar is high.
At one time, Fort Huachuca soldiers were not allowed outside of their cars while off base and in their fatigues, so in 1975 a local McDonald’s opened a drive-up window to accommodate the troops, making this the first McDonald’s drive-thru in the world.
Phoenix is the most populous state capital in America and the Capitol’s copper roof contains the equivalent of 4.8 million pennies. If you’ve ever felt like the state was after your last penny, now you know why.
There’s a crater in the San Francisco volcanic range, near Flagstaff, named “Sh*t Pot Crater’’ (though noted on most maps as S P Crater) because it resembles a “toilet catastrophe.” I’ll leave you to conjure your own visual.
To guarantee Arizonans are always regarded as friendly and accommodating, there’s a law on the books requiring any resident to provide someone a glass of water whenever asked.
The hottest temperature recorded in Arizona was a bit over 127 F at Lake Havasu City and the lowest recording was minus 40 F on Jan. 7, 1971, at Hawley Lake, right here in the White Mountains.
Interesting fact: Minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit is the same as minus 40 degrees Celsius, the only instance the two scales match.
Even before marijuana was legalized here, Arizona was one of the highest states in the union with more than 50% of the state measuring over 4,000 feet above sea level.
Those are just some Arizona facts, my curious vaqueros y vaqueras. Now cinch up your bola (the official state tie, aka, bolo) and keep this article close to you on trivia night at the saloon so you can boast of being a genuine Arizona know-it-all and maybe even win a beer, as well.
Mark Visse is a former EMS pilot living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
