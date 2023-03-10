To commemorate the 15th edition of “Jake’s Takes” (Woo hoo!), I’d like to go through some of the emails I’ve received regarding the column.
While I don’t think I’ve ever attached my work email in any of these pieces, a few local readers managed to share their thoughts, both good and bad, over the last few months.
I’ll make it easy on everyone moving forward – jhernandez@wmicentral.com. Feel free to send along your football-related thoughts, comments, questions and reactions, and, just maybe, I’ll respond to it in an upcoming publication.
Give me the best you got! Some of these folks sure did…
So, you just hate the Arizona Cardinals, huh? Maybe because you don’t like seeing another team succeed when your “team” is struggling? I wonder…
– John Hall, Lakeside
This one was sent in after I picked the Patriots to beat the Cardinals in Week 14, which they did, 27-13, leaving the Cardinals with a 4-9 record. The same week, my Cowboys defeated the Texans 27-23, earning them a 10-3 record.
No, I don’t “hate” the Cardinals, or any team for that matter. I root for every team (when not playing Dallas) at one point or another throughout the season.
I do wish the Cardinals were better with their finances and team building, but that’s a conversation for another time. For now, know that I welcome Cardinals fans into my home the same as I would any other team’ fans… with a ten-foot pole and a hazmat suit.
Every time I read your piece in the Friday paper, you get me to chuckle at least once! My husband was a Cowboys fan before his passing, and it’s nice to see that same, self-deprecating humor live on in the next generation of fans!
– Susan Ballard, Show Low
Self-deprecating humor is the only kind afforded to us Cowboys fans, but we’ll take what we can get. Thanks for the compliment, Susan!
I wanted to mention Susan, who identified herself as 81 years young, because I love knowing that older White Mountain residents are keeping up with the sport and the league.
I know many of you may have been put off by the kneeling issue, among others, but it’s nice to know the generation who built the foundation of the NFL fanbase are still around and still cheering. Football really is a sport for all ages, and Susan’s enthusiasm reminded me of that.
For that, I am grateful.
Eagles fan here… and how did I know you would pick the Chiefs to win? Of course, because you’re always blabbering on about those pitiful Cowgirls! Would you at least admit the Eagles are the better team? Bet you won’t…
– A.J. Fernandez, Mesa
I’m sorry, but I can’t say the Eagles were the better team, because they lost in the Super Bowl to Kansas City. Where I come from (El Paso, Texas) we call that “evidence.”
I’ve given all of Dallas’ division rivals (Eagles, Giants, and Commies … I mean Commanders) their flowers when they deserve them and will continue to in the upcoming season. The key word being “deserve.” Cowgirls, though? How original.
(I) hate the Cowboys, but I love your stories. Who’s your favorite player of all time?
– James Miles, Holbrook
I love your compliment, but I’m not a huge fan of your hatred of the Cowboys.
We’ll go with the one that came to mind first: Larry Allen, a guard wearing no. 73 with Dallas from 1994-2005. At 325 pounds, he chased down Darion Conner, playing with the Saints at the time, after the linebacker intercepted Dallas quarterback Troy Aikman in 1994.
I was, and still am, a “larger” gentleman, and seeing a big guy like Allen run that play and save a pick-six touchdown was the coolest thing I had ever seen (six years after it happened).
Jacob Hernandez is a reporter for the Independent and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, who is rethinking his life choices after being called a “Dallas Cowgirls” fan for the millionth time.
