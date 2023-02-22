I doubt many noticed, but I never got around to writing a column for last week, so the Friday edition of the Independent went to press without my thoughts on the results of Super Bowl 57.
Speaking at length about that now seems like a waste of time, but I will say I was happy to see the Chiefs win (only because that’s nicer than saying I was glad the Eagles lost) and that, as far as spectacle, the game didn’t disappoint.
Everyone loves a shootout, and Philadelphia’s defense made sure we weren’t disappointed. And now that we’re looking down the bottomless, dark pit that I’ve heard some refer to as “The Offseason,” I thought we would cover a few news stories from across the NFL, while trying to make sure you stay up to date on what the home team-Cardinals are up to. On that note:
“The Arizona Cardinals Are DUMB.”
Before you swap your paper for a pitchfork, let me explain. The reason that sentence is in quotations is because it’s the title of a video by “J&D Productions:” a semi-popular YouTube channel (about 145,000 subscribers) that discusses different aspects of the NFL.
The video popped up on one of my personal playlists recently, which I quickly skipped over. I have enough negativity in my life without welcoming in the woes of a team that were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15.
Now, I’m not saying that the organization’s individual players, staff, etc. are dumb, but is there merit in questioning whether the team’s recent moves are in their best interest? The recent hiring of new head coach Jonathan Gannon is a good place to start.
Gannon is coming from Philadelphia’s staff room, having worked as their defensive coordinator since 2021. The hiring can mainly be attributed to the success he found last year when Philly led the league in defense and went on to play a phenomenal half in the Super Bowl.
Unfortunately, his Eagles defense also became one of two teams to give up a double-digit lead at halftime in Super Bowl history. Granted, they were playing Patrick Mahomes (who was literally on one leg) but that doesn’t deter from the fact that poor defensive play in the second half is the reason Gannon is coming to Arizona without a Super Bowl ring.
The Cardinals have a reputation of blowing close games because of poor second-half execution. Last year, the Cardinals only averaged 9.7 points in the last 30 minutes of play, ranking in the bottom ten teams in the league, so I hope you don’t believe Gannon will come and save the Cardinals’ defense.
Even considering J.J. Watt’s retirement, I’d argue the Cardinals defense is in better shape than their offense. Arizona’s offensive line was in a shambles all year, causing quarterback Kyler Murray to run more than he was used to, which eventually led to a quarterback injury that buried the team’s playoff hopes.
I think Murray is capable of winning a Super Bowl, but I’ve also been saying that about Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott for years now, so I’m clearly not an expert. However, I’m confident saying it will be harder for Murray to find success without an offensive line or wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who likely won’t be playing in the desert this year.
I don’t think the Cardinals are “dumb”, but I do think it would be dumb to have unrealistically high expectations for the Cardinals in 2023. Unfortunately, you Cardinals fans out there need to embrace the other bottomless, dark pit in the NFL: the one called “In a Rebuild.”
And just like the “Offseason” pit, there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. Arizona will likely be mediocre to average over the next year or two while they attempt to build around the quarterback they’ve decided to stake their future on.
But in a couple of years, if they’re smart, the Cardinals should have all the pieces they need to bring home their first Super Bowl trophy. But again, I’m not an expert.
Jacob Hernandez is a reporter for the Independent and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, reminding you there’s only 194 days left until kickoff!
