If you were to ask a casual NFL fan who their favorite player is, nine times out of 10, they’ll name their favorite team’s active or previous quarterback.
QBs are easily the highest paid position on most NFL teams (about $40 million on average for top 10 talent) and will always draw the most attention.
I might not like it, but it’s hard to argue with the notion that QBs are the most important position in professional football. If you don’t agree, call the San Francisco 49ers and ask how they feel about the necessity of depth at the QB position.
So, while I take a week to figure out which combine prospects will become this year’s biggest NFL draft bust, let’s check in on a few folks who make WAY more money than we do and try to relate to their problems.
Can’t wait to see Kyler!
While the specifics remain vague, it’s safe to assume Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will miss the first four games of the 2023 season. While recovering from a torn left ACL and meniscus injury he suffered in December, his placement on the “physically unable to perform,” or PUP list, guarantees he’ll be unavailable for that minimum of time, if not more.
Which means, Cards fans, that backup-QB Colt McCoy is the man, right? Well, maybe not. On Sunday, Jess Root of CardsWire.com reported that neither Arizona Head Coach Jonathan Gannon nor General Manager Monti Ossenfort have suggested McCoy is that guy.
Gannon said the team would “have a plan in place” if Murray wasn’t prepared to play, which sounds a lot like, “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” and failed to provide a concrete answer when asked if McCoy would be expected to start.
I think it’s funny that Arizona promised Murray over $230 million just find themselves worrying about a QB less than a year later, but most reports are suggesting the Cardinals may consider looking to add some QB-depth from the current free agency market.
Cardinals fans, you may want to keep an ear open for the next few weeks. This is the time of year where your team’s management likes to make some … weird decisions with their team’s money.
Dude, Where’s My Carr?
As a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and all things painfully mediocre, I’ve always been a fan of former Raiders QB Derek Carr. He’s never been great, but he’s rarely terrible, and that’s earned him a special place in my football fan heart.
Since being drafted by then-Oakland, now-Las Vegas in 2014, he stuck with one of the most dysfunctional franchises in sports history while acquiring four Pro-Bowl nominations and two playoff appearances, his first being the first one for the franchise since 2002.
On Monday, Carr signed a 4-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, reportedly worth $150 million with about $60 million guaranteed. The veteran QB also reportedly structured his deal to accommodate the Saints’ cap issues, meaning they’ll be able to afford better players to surround their new QB with.
On paper, this makes the Saints the team to watch in the NFC South. With the Buccaneers having lost the greatest player of all time at QB and the Falcons having their own issues with the position, the Saints have just become the best looking team in the division.
The division had a collective 29-39 record last year, so it’s not saying much. But still, I look forward to witnessing the Derek Carr difference.
Jacob Hernandez is a reporter for the Independent and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, who started sweating while sitting on his couch watching the NFL Combine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.