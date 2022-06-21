“(President) Biden condemns the actions of this individual in the strongest terms,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
“Any threats of violence or attempts to intimidate justices have no place in our society.”
(Biden condemns actions of man who threatened Justice Kavanaugh, 6/8/22, Reuters.Com)
President Biden’s reaction to domestic violence has always been swift and decisive.
As the Commander in Chief, he has only condoned violence internationally as we have sent arms and created sanctions to fight Russian aggression in the Ukraine.
After all the persistent gun violence and recent massacre of children in Texas, Biden spoke out for the need for laws that keep guns out of the hands of those who would do harm.
In a ground breaking bipartisan proposal from the Senate, there may be a generational law passed to limit access of firearms through “red flag” laws which would keep guns out of the hands of people with a history of psychological illness or violence, “… monies for school safety and mental illness, expanded background checks for people 18-21 and additional penalties for illegal straw purchases by convicted criminals.” (A bipartisan group of senators announces a deal for school safety and gun measures, 6/12/22, nor.org.)
The passage of this bill would be a step in the right direction and hopefully improve gun safety in our country. More must be done.
Some in the conservative media ask Democrats to condemn violence after a Supreme Court Justice is threatened by a man with a weapon but not injured thanks to his security forces yet he make no mention of the gun violence that occurs in America.
On almost a daily basis, whether it be in Columbine, Colorado, Las Vegas, Nevada, El Paso, Texas , Buffalo, New York or Washington, D.C., Americans are being killed by guns.
There also has been no consistent denouncement by most Republicans of the attack on the Capitol of January 6, 2021 that lead to over 150 injuries to the Capitol Police, scores of other injuries of demonstrators and the deaths of seven people.
President Trump’s latest take away from that horrific day was “ …the rioters are innocent “patriots” and their attack “represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again.” (Trump comes full circle with celebration of Jan. 6 rioters, 6/10/22, msnbc.Com)
I have always thought that our freedom to have civilized discussion and debate is what makes America Great, not our guns nor our bravado.
When races are lost in free and fair elections, as it was in the 2020 Presidential election, the peaceful transfer of power is paramount to the survival of our democracy.
Yet, since 2016, there clearly has been an increase in veiled threats of violence as a response to disagreements. The leader of that threat is the former President.
He not only made multiple verbal threats but he also refused to accept his obvious election defeat.
“He told a crowd rallying south of the White House to “walk down to the Capitol” adding, “You will never take back our country with weakness.” just before the attack in the Capitol on January 6, 2021. (Donald Trump is the accelerant: a comprehensive timeline of Trump encouraging hate groups and political violence, 1/9/2021, vox.com)
These hollow words from a man that refused to serve our country at our time of need (Donald Trump avoided the military draft five times, but it wasn’t uncommon for young men from influential families to do so during the Vietnam War, 12/26/18, business insider.Com).
So I ask all Americans, liberal, centrist or conservative, to condemn violence.
Can we take a pledge to denounce acts of violence and verbal threats including the mass killing of children and the attack on our Democracy on January 6,2021?
Shouldn’t we emulate President Joe Biden in this regard?
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
