Thank you from Show Low grads

The Show Low High School Class of 2022 would like to thank the following Grad Night sponsors:

Cash/prize donors

4x4 Performance Auto

Ace — Show Low

Adams Family Dental

Alpha & Omega Physical Therapy

APS

Ashten’s Salon

Audiology, Inc.

Barnett & Delaney

Beacon Fire & Security

Beeler Orthodontics

Bertie’s White Mountain Cafe & Donuts

Bianco Plumbing

Black Diamond Boutique

Brewer Chiropractic

Brown & Russo Insurance

Bryon Johnson Plumbing

Cattlemen’s Steakhouse & Lounge

City of Show Low

Darbi’s Café

Elevate Athletics

Eternity Homes

FamFrst Counseling

Farm Bureau Insurance — Lyle Power

Harris Automotive Enterprises

Hatch Toyota (New 2022 Toyota Cross Car Giveaway)

Hello Gorgeous Skin Care

Home Depot

Home Design by Leah

Horne Auto

Horne Auto — Joe Garguilo

Hughes Supply

J&T Wildlife

James & Sara Middleton

Janice & Ken Cortina

Jared & Lisa Hall

Jarom & Kristina Lewis

Josh & Cori Lewis

Joyride Express Car Wash

Kittle’s Fine Art & Supply

Kotterman Plumbing

Lawyer’s Title

Legends CrossFit

Los Corrales

Lowe’s

Martinez Investment, LLC

Napa Auto Parts

Navajo County

PersNIKKIty’s

Phoenix Mental Health & Wellness

Pizza Factory

Positive Solar

Poteet Enterprises

Pure Relaxation

R65 Operation

Rawlings Specialty Contracting

Recreation Resource Management of America

Reveal Medical Aesthetics & Weight Loss

Rick Goodman Insurance

Saint Anthony School

Sandy Helle

Shaun Kulish

Show Low Café

Show Low Police Officers Association

Show Low Youth Recreation & Sports Foundation

Spray Foam Specialists

State Farm Insurance — Jill Tinkle

Summit Healthcare

Sweet Home Arizona Boutique and Spa

Taco Bell

Tenney Realty Services

The Hideaway Spa

The House

TNT Exteriors

Von’s Cabinets

Wendy’s

West USA

West USA — Beverly R. Best

White Mountain Firefighter Association

White Mountain Injury Law

White Mountain Law Group

White Mountain Movie Theater

White Mountain Passenger Lines

White Mountain Woman’s Club

WhiteHaven Engravings

YoSippity

Service donors

Allegra

City of Show Low

Out West Construction

Pepsi/Nackard Beverage

Perkins Cinder

United Rentals

“Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Sweet Little Lies”

Let’s go back to 2016, shall we.

On Oct. 31, 2016, Hillary Clinton tweeted a memo drafted by Jake Sullivan (currently the U.S. National Security Advisor to Joe Biden) that Candidate Trump had secret communication with Russia. It was recently revealed in court during the Mr. Sussman trial that Hillary, herself, authorized the release of this information, knowing it was a fabricated lie. She knew it was not true because she hired a firm to “make an inference” that then could be used as the basis of Russian collusion case. This lie was pounded into the America consciousness for 2 years. Talk about a big lie! For indepth reporting of the Sussman trial, I recommend the YouTube channel Robert Gouveia Esq, a Scottsdale Attorney that reads through the court transcripts and explains what is happening in a very comprehensive way.

Fast forward to October 2020, days before the Presidential election and we have 51 Spies (a.k.a. Intelligence Agents) going on the record that the Hunter Biden laptop was “classic Russian Disinformation”. Joe Biden has repeatedly lied about his involvement with Hunter’s business dealings. The information on that infamous laptop has proven otherwise. Some people reading this letter voted for Joe Biden in 2020 because of these Lies that were told by “reputable” people. Talk about Election Interference!!

Presently in 2022, we have a now failed (or rather paused) Disinformation Board (a.k.a Ministry of Truth) that was going to continue the Lies told many years ago that have always been Lies and pass them off as the truth. Thankfully the American people saw the truth behind this board and raised hell about it.

We cannot trust the media, social media or Authoritative news, to tell the American people the truth about important events that have, and will, shape our views and opinions. We must stop using Fact Checkers to tell us the truth, when those same Fact Checkers lied about those very same issues.

Some people are happy to be lied to because they have a political side they are on and cannot admit that they were wrong and were lied to. It is a sad state of affairs when half the country is satisfied with being lied to.

Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Sweet Little Lies….

Franziska Owens

Show Low

Hold GOP lawmakers accountable

Every Republican lawmaker in this country should be held responsible for the slaughter which is taking place in our schools, churches and other public places. They consistently vote against any sensible gun laws, such as universal background checks which the majority of their constituents overwhelmingly support. There is no earthly reason a civilian needs weapons with magazines capable of killing dozens of innocents in mere seconds. There is no reason an ordinary citizen should be allowed to buy body armor which prevents law enforcement from stopping the killing. If your elected officials refuse to vote for sensible gun laws, it is time to vote them out of office.

K.M. Dubbs

Show Low

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.