Thank you from Show Low grads
The Show Low High School Class of 2022 would like to thank the following Grad Night sponsors:
Cash/prize donors
4x4 Performance Auto
Ace — Show Low
Adams Family Dental
Alpha & Omega Physical Therapy
APS
Ashten’s Salon
Audiology, Inc.
Barnett & Delaney
Beacon Fire & Security
Beeler Orthodontics
Bertie’s White Mountain Cafe & Donuts
Bianco Plumbing
Black Diamond Boutique
Brewer Chiropractic
Brown & Russo Insurance
Bryon Johnson Plumbing
Cattlemen’s Steakhouse & Lounge
City of Show Low
Darbi’s Café
Elevate Athletics
Eternity Homes
FamFrst Counseling
Farm Bureau Insurance — Lyle Power
Harris Automotive Enterprises
Hatch Toyota (New 2022 Toyota Cross Car Giveaway)
Hello Gorgeous Skin Care
Home Depot
Home Design by Leah
Horne Auto
Horne Auto — Joe Garguilo
Hughes Supply
J&T Wildlife
James & Sara Middleton
Janice & Ken Cortina
Jared & Lisa Hall
Jarom & Kristina Lewis
Josh & Cori Lewis
Joyride Express Car Wash
Kittle’s Fine Art & Supply
Kotterman Plumbing
Lawyer’s Title
Legends CrossFit
Los Corrales
Lowe’s
Martinez Investment, LLC
Napa Auto Parts
Navajo County
PersNIKKIty’s
Phoenix Mental Health & Wellness
Pizza Factory
Positive Solar
Poteet Enterprises
Pure Relaxation
R65 Operation
Rawlings Specialty Contracting
Recreation Resource Management of America
Reveal Medical Aesthetics & Weight Loss
Rick Goodman Insurance
Saint Anthony School
Sandy Helle
Shaun Kulish
Show Low Café
Show Low Police Officers Association
Show Low Youth Recreation & Sports Foundation
Spray Foam Specialists
State Farm Insurance — Jill Tinkle
Summit Healthcare
Sweet Home Arizona Boutique and Spa
Taco Bell
Tenney Realty Services
The Hideaway Spa
The House
TNT Exteriors
Von’s Cabinets
Wendy’s
West USA
West USA — Beverly R. Best
White Mountain Firefighter Association
White Mountain Injury Law
White Mountain Law Group
White Mountain Movie Theater
White Mountain Passenger Lines
White Mountain Woman’s Club
WhiteHaven Engravings
YoSippity
Service donors
Allegra
City of Show Low
Out West Construction
Pepsi/Nackard Beverage
Perkins Cinder
United Rentals
“Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Sweet Little Lies”
Let’s go back to 2016, shall we.
On Oct. 31, 2016, Hillary Clinton tweeted a memo drafted by Jake Sullivan (currently the U.S. National Security Advisor to Joe Biden) that Candidate Trump had secret communication with Russia. It was recently revealed in court during the Mr. Sussman trial that Hillary, herself, authorized the release of this information, knowing it was a fabricated lie. She knew it was not true because she hired a firm to “make an inference” that then could be used as the basis of Russian collusion case. This lie was pounded into the America consciousness for 2 years. Talk about a big lie! For indepth reporting of the Sussman trial, I recommend the YouTube channel Robert Gouveia Esq, a Scottsdale Attorney that reads through the court transcripts and explains what is happening in a very comprehensive way.
Fast forward to October 2020, days before the Presidential election and we have 51 Spies (a.k.a. Intelligence Agents) going on the record that the Hunter Biden laptop was “classic Russian Disinformation”. Joe Biden has repeatedly lied about his involvement with Hunter’s business dealings. The information on that infamous laptop has proven otherwise. Some people reading this letter voted for Joe Biden in 2020 because of these Lies that were told by “reputable” people. Talk about Election Interference!!
Presently in 2022, we have a now failed (or rather paused) Disinformation Board (a.k.a Ministry of Truth) that was going to continue the Lies told many years ago that have always been Lies and pass them off as the truth. Thankfully the American people saw the truth behind this board and raised hell about it.
We cannot trust the media, social media or Authoritative news, to tell the American people the truth about important events that have, and will, shape our views and opinions. We must stop using Fact Checkers to tell us the truth, when those same Fact Checkers lied about those very same issues.
Some people are happy to be lied to because they have a political side they are on and cannot admit that they were wrong and were lied to. It is a sad state of affairs when half the country is satisfied with being lied to.
Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Sweet Little Lies….
Franziska Owens
Show Low
Hold GOP lawmakers accountable
Every Republican lawmaker in this country should be held responsible for the slaughter which is taking place in our schools, churches and other public places. They consistently vote against any sensible gun laws, such as universal background checks which the majority of their constituents overwhelmingly support. There is no earthly reason a civilian needs weapons with magazines capable of killing dozens of innocents in mere seconds. There is no reason an ordinary citizen should be allowed to buy body armor which prevents law enforcement from stopping the killing. If your elected officials refuse to vote for sensible gun laws, it is time to vote them out of office.
K.M. Dubbs
Show Low
