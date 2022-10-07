Examine Kelly closely
Voters should look beyond Mark Kelly’s slick TV ads, which mouth the usual propaganda from incumbent politicians. Rather, voters should look at his actual record, which has fueled inflation and made the border less secure, such as:
• Casting the deciding vote for President Biden’s wasteful spending that fueled inflation.
• Enabling Biden to spend nearly $1 billion in taxpayer money on stimulus checks to criminals in prison, including the Boston Marathon Bomber.
• Voting for Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” that will raise taxes and fund 87,000 new IRS agents.
• Voting four times to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline.
• Supporting a ban on fracking three times that had lead to American energy independence.
• Blocking new energy production on federal lands that would have helped lower gasoline prices.
• Opposing an effort to block Biden’s plan to export oil from America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to foreign countries, including China.
• Voting three times to defund the construction of the southern border wall.
• Refusing to renew Title 42 that expelled illegal immigrants.
• Declining to hire 18,000 Border Patrol agents before any new IRS agents are hired.
• Breaking his promise to force the Biden administration to fund the Arizona National Guard troops stationed at the border by the state of Arizona.
He doesn’t represent Arizonans. He represents Big Money interests that finance his campaign who have benefited from his votes. He’d remain a reliable vote for them to our detriment.
Jim Manning
Show Low
Burden is on taxpayers
Gregory Jarrin is wrong. He claims that the Biden reckless student loan giveaway will somehow make college more affordable. How? Are the colleges lowering the cost? No!
Are the colleges paying back some of the money to foolish students? No! It’s the taxpayers who are being stuck with this illegal and unwanted bill.
The facts are simple, don’t pay the bill that the student agreed to pay and now expect your friends and neighbors to pay it.
Hey Gregory Jarrin, how about paying for those underwater mortgages or default on car loans or all those credit card debts!
Ron Heimer
Show Low
Fan remembers Hank Greenberg
Born and raised in Detroit — Tiger fan since 1944; started going to games at 12 with tickets earned by collecting newspapers for war effort. Remember seeing (Hank) Greenberg and particularly one game against Yankees when he drove in all seven runs to beat the Yanks! Many games over the years watching and listening on the radio to Tiger baseball. Many stories and memories! Thank you for printing this story, the story I heard when I worked as visiting batboy for the Tigers at Briggs stadium was Hank volunteered for the Army. He did not wait to be drafted.
Dean Gregg
Alger, Michigan
Airline lacks reliability
For an existing airline, Southern Express seems to lack everything it needs for operation. It lacks the technology, the pilots, and the planes! The people of the White Mountains deserve a safe and reliable airline service. I don’t know if the Show Low City Council was completely fooled by Southern Express Airways or is just incompetent, but it’s time to fire Southern Express for failure to meet the requirements of the contract and to switch to another airline. If this is too much to ask of the Show Low City Council, then they should be fired as well. I suggest next time that a more thorough evaluation be conducted. Sometimes selecting the lowest bidder is not the best option.
Jim McGregor
Concho
‘Don’t laugh over Capitol riot
It is no laughing matter that over 150 policemen and women were injured and nine people died, including one protester, as the result of the events on January 6, 2021 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. As suggested in a letter to the editor, one fellow resident of the White Mountains said I made her laugh when I wrote about the tragedy of January 6, 2021. (Gregory Jarrin makes me laugh, 8/12/22, WMI) The facts make that day a sober reminder of the dangers of misinformation.
“As a pro-Trump protest turned into a violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year, four people in the crowd died. … In the days and weeks after the riot, five police officers who had served at the Capitol on Jan. 6 died. …
About 150 officers from the Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department and local agencies were injured, and hundreds of workers were traumatized by the mob.”
(These Are the People Who Died in Connection With the Capitol Riot, 7/12/22, nytimes.Com)
As the election nears for the United States Senate, the House of Representatives and a variety of statewide offices in Arizona, it is important to identify those that continue to deny to accept the 2020 presidential election. These individuals seek to undermine not only this years elections but future elections.
Our vote for the Secretary of State of Arizona will be the most important one we make in 2022, as this individual oversees elections in Arizona. Adrian Fontes is the candidate that will promote continued free and fair elections going forward. He has the experience as the Maricopa County recorder from 2017 to 2021. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Democracy is in danger in 2022. Vote accordingly.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
Letters policy
The White Mountain Independent welcomes letters of no more than 300 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for content, length and poor taste. Contact General Manager Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com or 928-537-5721.
