Was demented Joe trying to destroy our relationship with Japan last week? While he discussed important topics with their Prime Minister at the White House, not 10 feet away, a foot-and-half flame from a natural gas fireplace was causing our ally irreparable harm. Has Joe replaced his carbon producing Corvette (which is parked next to our most sensitive national secrets) with a Prius? Did John Kerry replace his private jet with a sailboat to reach Davos? Or is all this just smoke and mirrors?
The National Geographic estimates the earth’s existence at a billion and a half years. Massive change in climate has been a constant from the beginning. Greenlands have become deserts and deserts have become greenlands. This change has occurred regardless of high or low carbon levels in our atmosphere.
Man’s presence on that timeline amounts to a very small speck. To now blame man’s use of carbon for change in the earth’s climate is to deny science and the real history of our planet.
If you can control how energy is used, you can control every aspect of human activity. This is the real goal of the globalist attending the World Economic forum in Switzerland.
Brian D. Ottmer
Lakeside
Editor:
Why was Arizona’s U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema at this week’s World Economic Forum in the resort town of Davos, Switzerland?
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an international, globalist organization that lobbies governments to enact policies that benefit its big corporate paymasters according to Wikipedia. They seek to control all aspects of our lives and are anti-democratic (to their benefit, coincidentally).
One speaker, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, this week told the governments to impose policies that voters may not want - for our own good because people like him purportedly know better than we do.
For example, they want to change agriculture to control how we farm and what we eat. That yielded a food disaster and riots in Sri Lanka last year, a country that once was food self-sufficient. One apparent goal is to substitute meat with other protein, including insect based foods. (Weforum.org, July 12, 2021 article by Antoine Hubert.) Imagine what that would do to American ranchers.
Senator Sinema should explain why she attended and who paid for it. What did she hope to accomplish - for us - by her visit? We are owed an explanation.
