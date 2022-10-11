Nomination for Cecilia Maria
Is your name on the ballot, Cecilia Maria? I don’t see it and wish it was as I’d vote for you.
Judy Sanchez
Show Low
Thanks for Greenberg story
Being a life long Detroit Tiger fan, I was thrilled to read Mr. Guzzardi’s wonderfully written short biography of Hank Greenberg’s life. His great athletic talent, love of America’s pastime, and his volunteering to rejoin the US Army Air Corp are all accomplishments to be celebrated. Yet it is his New York lineage, Jewish ancestry and his marriage to his wife that intrigued me the most.
Having lived in New York City for 17 years, I love the Big Apple. During my time in High School through College, the Jewish High Holidays were always respected. I was sad to read but not surprised to learn about the hatred and discrimination he had to endure while playing a game. His letter to his wife after his death showed a humility that I respect and will try to emulate.
I noticed that the author writes about immigration reform. I thank him for his essay. I hope it sheds light on the struggle other immigrants face in our country today with discrimination and acceptance. Hank Greenberg’s life is a great example of the potential contributions and accomplishments that any immigrant can have in America.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
Masters tops Kelly in debate
I watched the debate between Kelly and Masters. Kelly was unprepared, uninspired and wasn’t able to convince me of anything. I didn’t vote for Masters in the primary and didn’t know anything about him except for the political ads. I was impressed on how he could stump the sitting US Senator.
Ron Heimer
Show Low
Students should pay own debt
ie: Sept. 30 issue “Debt relief bill a good start”
“The people” paying for other’s student debt is socialism. A college degree is not required in the USA to be successful. Students who choose to earn a degree do this at their own will. The rest of us should not be liable for other people’s debt. My daughter, an R.N., earned 2 degrees and worked her way thru college, got grants and student loans. We also helped her. This was her choice, our choice, and nobody else is expected to pay for her debts. I did not go to college, and yet, by the time I recently retired, was earning 6 figures. All with no degree. This is the American way. The current administration keeps handing out money left and right. I personally think if Dr. Jarrin wants to help pay for other student’s debts he has that right. But to expect the rest of us to do that is wrong.
Bev Showalter
Lakeside
Tough questions scare media
How on earth did we let this happen in such a short time? Open borders, high inflation, high crime, history erased in our public schools, government overreach, killing babies, targets on the backs of law enforcement, transgender rights, our national debt, and for a very, long time, the media afraid to ask the tough questions.
I am concerned for my grandkids and future generations, as we, the silent majority, have not done our job in protecting our God given rights.
I am not saying that voting republican is always the best solution, what I am saying is that the existing political atmosphere begs us to elect true conservative candidates, not “republican in name only” like Liz Cheney.
We have less than 30 days to turn this country (and State) around.
While I am not fond of Trump as a person, you cannot deny his policies were good for America – tough on China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and the European union to name a few. “America First” does not mean ignore others, it just means make sure you take care of your own before spending your time and resources on other countries. No different than your responsibility to take care of your family first before others.
Enough is enough, do your part, educate yourself and others on local, state, and national issues. Get involved and vote.
Rick Fernau
Lakeside
