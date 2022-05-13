Peace and harmony in the US
While reading Dr. Jarrin’s Democratic Platform editorial in the WMI newspaper, I noted his comments referring to “peace and harmony” in the United States of America and “Love in one’s heart.”
For the record my Republican heart is filled with love and concern — especially for the 65 million babies who never had a chance to experience life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness (like Dr. Jarrin did) and for those women who experienced abortion and now live psychologically damaged lives filled with regret, some unable to successfully give birth to another child.
The only way our nation will have peace and harmony again is by bringing God back into the center of our government, in the center of our families and in the center of all decision making.
Kathy Tapscott
Show Low
Get the roads fixed
When is ADOT going to fix the roads?
Driving on the Deuce and WM Boulevard is like driving down a wash-boarded out dirt road. All of the money we pay in taxes to the state and all the money we give to MVD to register our cars so we can drive on the roads and nothing to show for it. They are absolutely ridiculous and ADOT needs to do something about them. Therefore the question is, when?
Jason Shumway
Lakeside
Lesson in inflation
As of last October, 80% of all US dollars in existence were printed in the previous 22 months, (from $4 trillion in January 2020 to $20 trillion in October 2021). More money has been printed since then! Too much money chasing too few products results in inflation! That’s Econ 101 for Dummies!
Ray Jussila
Show Low
Fair election, chairman says
The 2020 election in Maricopa County was free and fair according to the Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
“The report compiled by an outside special master and released by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on March 23 “should be a final stake in the heart of the Senate’s so-called ‘audit,’” Board Chairman Bill Gates said in a statement.” (1 Arizona election audit: Final report finds no Maricopa data issues, 3/24/22, fox10phoenix.Com)
The attempt by Mr. Major in a Guest Column (Analyzing 2020 election in Maricopa County, 5/3/22, WMI , A4) to further cast doubt on the results from 2020 in Maricopa County is disingenuous and incorrect. Despite being a lawyer, Mr Major continues to use data from an illegitimate audit that was poorly run and totally partisan. The conclusions of the audit were that the election was fair and that Joe Biden is the President.
“The report was the latest to find no evidence of any major problems with the election in Maricopa County. A full hand-count of ballots and review of election equipment done by contractors hired by the Senate and released in September found no major problems.” (1).
The Guest column published on the same date of my last letter, May 3, 2022 in which I accuse Republicans of perpetuating the lie of a stolen election, suggests that there was voter fraud in the mail in ballots.
Nowhere does he tabulate how many of those ballots were cast for Trump or Biden. Plus the work of the “expert” signature person can not be trusted according to a Fox 10 news report.
“Despite those findings, Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich is still reviewing questions the Senate’s “audit” raised about possible problems. Two weeks ago, he demanded the county turn over thousands of signatures and other records after an election conspiracy theorist said he compared signatures from public documents to those on mail-in election envelopes and said many did not match... He (Chairman Bill Gates) also cast doubt on any analysis done by the Senate’s “signature expert,” Shiva Ayyadurai, and said Sen. Kelly Townsend was “using the discredited work of Ayyadurai as a basis for this new subpoena.” (1)
Sorry John. Your entire column has been discredited because your conclusions are based on the work of yet another conspiracy theorist. Let’s stop the merry-go-round and get off.
Trump lost. Biden won. Mail in ballots have been part of Arizona elections for decades. They need to continue. Both Republicans and Democrats benefit from using them. One more point, Mr Major.
The pandemic is real and a million people have died since March 2020 in the United States of America. Using Mail in ballots was a great way before vaccines to decrease one’s exposure to Covid-19.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
