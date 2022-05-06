Catholic Charities to blame
Catholic Charities are under contract to bring in the illegal aliens crossing the border. They’re using taxpayers’ money to profit in the quest to destroy our country. Don’t be surprised White Mountains when you start seeing illegals all over the mountain! You can thank Catholic Charities for this.
Steven Slaton
Show Low
Responding to Dr. Jarrin
Once again, WMI readers are presented another screed in Viewpoints from our local Dr. Jarrin. During his listing of Chuck Schumer talking points, he shows clear animus for all things Republican while claiming that Democrats are the choice for hope, love and inclusion. Many would disagree. The polarization of both major parties is the reason for the growing number of registered independent voters in Arizona and nationwide. Independent voters swing the elections and as such are a voting block that needs to be swayed to either side of the political spectrum in order to win.
Yes, Republicans are in the minority as the good doctor wrote but what has his party done with control of the White House and Congress? Space here does not allow point-by-point rebuttal but independents are among the majority of Americans that say Democrats have taken the country in an unsatisfactory direction. Check any polling you wish and it is clear. Democrats are headed for a reckoning in the midterm elections when voters will reject their agenda wholeheartedly.
Mark Griego
Pinetop
Support for removing feral horses from ASFN
Last month, the White Mountain Conservation League (WMCL) extended its support to the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests’ (ASNFs) for its ongoing and planned efforts to humanely gather and remove unbranded feral horses from the Apache National Forest. Another 31 environmental and sportsmen’s organizations across Arizona also expressed similar support. We further urged the ASNFs to undertake a sustained program to achieve the complete removal of all feral horses from the Apache National Forest.
The WMCL is a local nonprofit action and advocacy organization dedicated to the sustainable management of our area’s natural resources. We recognize the important role that these resources play in supporting the economy of many local White Mountain communities. We have long advocated for the proper management and recovery of the Apache National Forest’s extensive and biodiversity-rich riparian habitats associated with its many streams, rivers and cienegas. These habitats, many designated as critical habitat support several listed species ranging from the threatened Apache trout to the recently listed endangered New Mexico jumping mouse. Furthermore, many of the streams that flow from the Apache National Forest constitute the headwaters of the Black/Salt, Little Colorado and San Francisco/Blue/Gila rivers that provide water to communities, including the Phoenix metropolitan area, for human consumption and support of agriculture.
The growing numbers of feral horses on the Apache National Forest present a direct and worsening threat to the very health and functionality of its riparian habitats and streams as well as the many plant and animal species that depend on them. These direct impacts are diminishing critical habitat quality for several threatened and endangered species in potential violation of the Endangered Species Act (e.g., takings). Further, feral horses congregate in riparian/stream areas and are contributing to degraded water quality from eroded stream banks and sedimentation, as well as their defecation and urination, likely in violation of Arizona water quality standards.
WMCL recognizes that this is a highly emotional and political issue facing the ASNFs. However, feral horses occurring on the Apache National Forest is a recent phenomenon emanating from the neighboring White Mountain Apache Reservation. A stipulated federal court settlement agreement resulted in the Forest Service agreeing to repair and maintain a 19-mile boundary fence to prevent future encroachment. Feral horse impacts to forest resources and competition with wildlife and permitted livestock operations is indisputable. We support the ASNFs in making the much-needed commitment to removing feral horses from the Apache National Forest.
Tom Hollender
President of White Mountain Conservation League
Pinetop
St. Johns City Council won’t return calls
I hear through social media that St. Johns is looking for a way to create 2,500 to 3,000 jobs due to SRP closing down its coal-fired power plants. It would certainly help if the city council would return phone calls, but since they won’t I thought that I would pitch a story idea to the local newspaper instead.
It would seem like somebody would put together a portfolio of properties that are available in the area as well as a package of tax breaks that might be offered to large corporations and shop that around to the following industries.
1. An industry trend right now is for bitcoin mining companies to buy old power plants that have been shut down and turn them into bitcoin mining operations.
2. I don’t know who owns the dark fiber, but there are a ton of fiber optic runs that parallel Salt River Road that goes from St. Johns to the New Mexico border. Commonsense would suggest that the fiber runs are close enough to tap into fiber that would offer terabits speeds. With that kind of fiber optic networks, an enterprising company, could set up several types of businesses that could leverage these networks, including:
• Call centers
• Network management facilities
• Data centers for cloud-based businesses
3. I did see the plans for the business incubator. $4 million won’t go very far. What an incubator really needs is a portfolio of retired executives similar to score to mentor startup candidates, help them write business plans and then launching crowdfunding campaigns to fund the launch of their new startups. The other route are VCs that provide rounds of seed capital. Austin has used that business model to create Silicon Valley 2.0. And people can’t wait to move out of California.
4. Another great business would be a wireless telecommunication company that could get grants from the USDA. There are a ton of ranches that have been selling 40-acre tracts. The problem is that you can get any broadband. There are tens of thousands of customers that would love to have a high-speed, broadband wireless Internet access service.
St Johns also has an airport. Why not make the runways big enough for air freight carriers? Then big transportation logistics companies could setup distribution centers at the airport that could serve Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico. Utah and West Texas.
Ross Perot, Jr. did this in Ft. Worth, TX with the Alliance Airport and made billions.Last, but not least, allow non-Mormon businesses to open up. They wouldn’t let me open a business in 2000 because I was not a Mormon. Sad, but true.
Robert Hoskins
St. Johns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.