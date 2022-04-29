Good pharmacy
Editor,
For William Scribner re COVID booster shots. Hello William, early this week I went to White Mountain Pharmacy and they had it right there and then. They may still, sir. Good luck.
Daniel Foster
Vernon
Meditation
Every morning before we start our daily lesson, my AP Language class takes two minutes to quietly meditate. We sit in silence and release our stress and anxiety about the day, calming ourselves by working on breathing slowly and evenly. It helps us all to start our day with an open mind and a relaxed atmosphere. I believe that taking time in the morning to relax and focus energy on calming your body and mind before beginning your day is one of the quickest and easiest ways to ensure a better day.
Some people may think that meditation has to be a weird religious or spiritual ritual, but meditation is simply focusing your mind and redirecting your thoughts. Meditation has been proven to help individuals improve focus, increase positive emotions, and reduce stress and anxiety. Scientifically speaking, meditation can increase your levels of endorphins and serotonin, which are chemicals in your brain that make you feel happier. In some scientific studies, it has been found that those who meditate regularly have developed a thicker prefrontal cortex, which is the region in the brain responsible for reasoning, problem solving, comprehension, control, and creativity. By meditating regularly, a person’s ability to focus and achieve their goals is literally expanded!
This information was not something that I knew before my class started doing our morning meditation. I simply knew that afterwards I felt more relaxed and able to continue my day. Now that I know how meditation works with my brain, I am even more motivated to continue my daily routine. I hope my sharing it with you has enlightened other people and inspired them to try meditation. It will truly improve your day, and help you in the future!
Alison Blomstrand
Show Low
Getting around
Editor,
The recent letters about electric vehicles were interesting. I need a power scooter (a blue Pride Mobility Victory LZ-4 four-wheeler) to get around with, and to tow a Gorilla Cart wagon to and from Walmart to get things I need. Thank God I have them!
Marc Ridenour
Mesa
Notes on education
Most teachers and parents have the same goal. They believe education should guide young people through school and teach them to understand important life skill subjects like reading, writing, and arithmetic. There used to be a bond between both the parent and the teacher through the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), which is intended to facilitate parental involvement in schools.
Unfortunately, Democrats want to turn our schools into an indoctrination center with liberal school boards, liberal teachers, as well as the Democrat party believing parents are not “clients” of public schools and shouldn’t be involved in their child’s education.
A pro-Antifa teacher bragged about turning his students into far-left “revolutionaries” and gave extra credit for attending protests as he went on to say on video, “I have 180 days to turn them into revolutionaries” while displaying the Antifa flag on the wall and proudly acknowledging there are other teachers just like him.
Gender Confusion is another form of indoctrination in the classroom. It is not the role of a teacher or the school to discuss or influence a child’s sexuality or encourage any form of gender confusion without the consent of a parent. Unfortunately, children are being secretly influenced through gay conversion books like “Gender Queer”. Such secrete conversions have actually led to an increase in teen suicide.
The primary function of the school is to teach subject matter and not make the school an indoctrination center. Parents want a safe environment for their children to attend school without being subjected to liberal propaganda, influence, or a hidden agenda. Parents should make it their parental responsibility to be involved in their child’s education and join the PTA. Unfortunately liberal teachers, school boards, and Democrats see involved parents as a threat to their aspiration to indoctrinate children, without parental knowledge, and if parents do indeed challenge their liberal agenda at a school board meeting, those parents will be labeled as “domestic terrorists” by our own Department of Justice. Oh how far we have come from parents being members of a PTA to being “domestic terrorists” on a watch list thanks to the Democrats.
Frank Aquila
Holbrook
Talk is cheap
As submitted to Gov. Doug Ducey on 4/6/22:
Dear Gov. Ducey, you have the title & authority of the top official in our precious state, Arizona. We are one of the 50 states in the United States of America. Every state in the United States must handle the issues of their own state. There are citizens in your state who are not content to merely navel gaze. We citizens are aghast at what is being allowed at the border. Biden’s unwillingness to halt the invasion does not incapacitate You. You have no excuse for betraying your state. We are the frogs in the pot being slowly boiled. Talk is cheap. Cowardice to act decisively is the problem. We are the next Ukraine. You seem to be frozen, unable to perform the duty for which you have been chosen. God is not happy with your fear. People are dying because you are not doing everything you are able to do to stop this. We know it’s possible because our last President did it. John Wayne said “Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway”. You must call an emergency meeting of all the best minds to help you make a winning plan & execute it immediately before Title 42 expires. Contact Gov. De Santis, Gov. Abbott, Gov. Noem, Jan Brewer, Sherriff Arpaio, Karrin Taylor Robson, Kari Lake, Jim Lamon. Get the best minds together to fortify our border. Get the wall built today. We cannot feed the coming horde of diseased pagans planning to overtake our border, ruining our Republic. Blood is already flowing. Kids are already dying. Wake up. Get a State Militia together. Do your job. Everything else, all your other accomplishments mean nothing if we don’t get this done here now. Period.
My wish is that every patriotic citizen in Arizona sends a letter to Gov. Ducey & AG Brnovich demanding they handle the problem today. Thank you.
Louise Liggett
Snowflake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.