Turn signals needed on Deuce of Clubs
When Show Low traffic is busy, as it seems to be all year now, it is almost impossible to turn from the Deuce onto Central Ave. without running the red light as traffic never lets up. Why there is not a turn signal on the traffic light for those on the Deuce seems stupid. Wake up city planners as it’s time to remedy this. As long as you are considering this, go one traffic light east on the Deuce to Old Linden and add this same turn signal for those tuning onto Old Linden.
Randy Parsons
Show Low
Switching parties
Hispanics, Asians, Blacks, suburbs switching to Republican.
Over 1 million Democrats have switched to the Republican Party nationwide in the past year and the majorities are Hispanics, Asians and Black Americans primarily in the suburbs according to several national polls, including Gallup.
Cassy Garcia, a Hispanic Latina announced, “The Red Wave is here. We know Hispanics are conservative on social issues. We’re pro-life and pro-gun. We want lower taxes, religious freedom and school choice.
Dania Alexandrino, a radio host, said, “Latinos are fed up. The Democratic Party prostitutes the vote of the Hispanic population. They use it, they abuse it, and then they discard. They do it every single election cycle.”
Asian Americans feel that school discrimination has been front and center issue for Asian American voters regarding school acceptance and the Democrat Party has been taking them for granted for too long.
Hunter Weathers, a Black conservative stated, “I think that African Americans are starting to want to see a change in their own communities. This is something that the Democrat Party has been telling African Americans but not delivering.”
In each case the Hispanic, Asian and African American communities have voted for Democrats in the past, promised a full course meal, and only delivered the appetizers with empty promises each election cycle. The Republican Party has put together policies like school choice to provide incentives to every race to leave failing schools in order to provide these communities the opportunities to achieve success and live the American dream.
“I’m their worst nightmare. They claim to be for immigrants. I’m an immigrant. They claim to be for women. I’m a woman. They claim to be for people of color. I’m someone of color. Yet, I don’t feel the love. I am Democrats’ worst nightmare!!” – Congresswoman Mayra Flores
Frank Aquila
Show Low
A letter of thanks
I wish to commend the Friday, Oct. 7th issue for a variety of great letters to the editor and articles.
Thank you Jim Manning for pointing out the deficiencies of Mark Kelly. He’s definitely not a friend to us in the White Mountains.
Thank you Tom Brown for your guest column on “Words can be used as weapons.” Wokism certainly has changed our vocabulary, by force not by desire.
Thank you Ron Heimer for stating strongly your view on “Burden is on the taxpayers.” Why do liberals always want conservative money to fix their mistakes?
Thank you Gregory Jarrin for responding to my comment on your claim that Jan. 6th was all the fault of President Donald Trump. My laughter was at your ridiculous comments about Jan. 6th, not about what happened on Jan. 6th. Sadly, we will never know the truth as long as liberals are involved.
And also, I wish to thank my friend Leslie Baker. Her article “Call it scamdemic or pandemic, we have been fooled, folks,” was evidence of the results of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Shame on this government (White House/CDC/WHO) for using its citizenry as guinea pigs. I pray for a return of good health for all those that have been effected.
Rick Nathan, general manager, thanks for bringing the WMI back to the center. How refreshing.
Linda Gilbertson
Lakeside
Snowflake article breath of fresh air
ie: Oct. 4 issue, “Snowflake Schools” article by Merri Taylor. What an inspiring and wonderful article about how this school district employs Wilma Pete who is teaching cultural education. What a wonderful thing. To encourage these teachings might, just might, get the younger generation tuned in to their own ancestry and embrace their culture. This is the kind of reporting this newspaper does that educates the readers and focuses on local issues. What a breath of fresh air Merri Taylor and Wilma Pete are. Thanks to the managers of this paper also for encouraging this type of local reporting.
Bev Showalter
Lakeside
Tale of 2 riots
Gregory Jarrin has a point (10/7) that the Capitol riot of 1/6/2021 was no laughing matter. Beyond that, he gets almost nothing right. His assertion bolstered by the biased New York Times, that “nine people died, including one protester as the result of the events ...” is partisan rot. In fact, unarmed Ashley Babbitt (let’s remember her name, Mr. Jarrin) was gunned down by a police officer to whom she posed no immediate threat. Roseanne Boyland may also have died as a result of a police beating. Two other protesters died of natural causes. “150 police were injured.” Maybe. “Five officers” died with weeks of the event. If so, there is not a shred of evidence to prove that their deaths were caused by the riot. Also, property damage is estimated at $1.5 million.
Contrast the toll of the George Floyd/Antifa/BLM riots. According to Law Enforcement Today: at least 25 Americans killed, 2,000+ police officers injured and more than $2 billion (USA Today) in property damage, including $2.3 million in damage to federal buildings in Portland alone. Estimated damages do not include losses to businesses shut down during weeks of these riots. Of thousands arrested, the vast majority had charges dismissed or were bailed out courtesy of outstanding citizens like Kamala Harris and Ilhan Omar. If the DOJ/FBI mob is focusing significant resources on these criminals it has escaped public attention. Mr. Jarrin does not seem troubled by either their riots or the inaction of federal authorities.
A tale of two riots. One gets a special, politically tainted congressional commission, 500+ prosecuted. The other gets ignored. In 2022, Gregory Jarrin and Joe Biden want us talking about something other than crime, open borders, inflation, Afghanistan, energy dependence, etc. January 6th will do.
Steve Neely
Show Low
Props details overwhelming
After receiving our election pamphlet, the 216 pages of print about the eleven propositions seemed quite daunting. It became apparent, however, that relying on the titles and brief summaries alone gave fuzzy pictures of the actual extent of many of the proposals. Reading a number of the comments both for and against each one truly seemed the only way to better understand how Arizona could be substantially affected. The time taken felt very worthwhile for all of our futures.
Gail Etter
Show Low
Letters policy
The White Mountain Independent welcomes letters of no more than 300 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for content, length and poor taste. Contact General Manager Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com or 928-537-5721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.