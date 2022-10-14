Turn signals needed on Deuce of Clubs

When Show Low traffic is busy, as it seems to be all year now, it is almost impossible to turn from the Deuce onto Central Ave. without running the red light as traffic never lets up. Why there is not a turn signal on the traffic light for those on the Deuce seems stupid. Wake up city planners as it’s time to remedy this. As long as you are considering this, go one traffic light east on the Deuce to Old Linden and add this same turn signal for those tuning onto Old Linden.

