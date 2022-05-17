Overturning Roe bad policy
Truth can never be by declaration; thus, a Supreme Court justice cannot simply say that any case – Roe for example — was wrongly argued. Any such declaration must be supported by the underlying constitutional scholarship which the leaked draft necessarily lacks in its entirety. Similarly, the falsehood that Americans have not ordered their lives around Roe is an historical fantasy which fails to recognize a half century of just such ordering. Roe is “settled law” and cannot be changed except by Congress.
An oft-repeated, but counter-factual, delusion glares out at us as, “A national law against abortion will end abortion in America forever.” Not true.
In fact, according to the Guttmacher Institute and many university and other vetted sources, the rate of abortion may actually increase after banning. Paradoxically for the banners, the number of abortions per 1,000 women aged 19-44 decreased every year since 1980 in America, falling from 19 to 12 even though the procedure was legal.
Banners are not prolife. Banning abortion will cause a net increase in total human morbidity and deaths which belies any claim of pro-life.
The lack of an exception to save the life of the mother contradicts any claim of pro-life. We have a long history of balancing one life against another: in war, during pandemics, for self-defense and for justifiable homicide, among many. What then is the motivation for seeking the ban?
There is no single answer but there are predominant motives.
The PEW research center’s post-leak research reveals that a majority of white Evangelicals (53%) think that abortion should be illegal in most cases, along with 32% of Catholics, 31% of white mainline Protestants, 21% of Black Protestants and 13% of the religiously unaffiliated.
A majority of the religiously unaffiliated (51%) believe that abortion should be legal in most cases, along with pluralities of white mainline Protestants (47%), black Protestants (46%) and Catholics (43%). Just 19% of white Evangelicals told Pew that they wanted abortion to remain “mostly legal.”
Overall, at least two thirds of Americans support Roe.
On balance, only a small minority support the overturn and they are concentrated among the religious fanatics who seek the establishment of a religion by government fiat – a constitutional prohibition.
Beyond that, banning abortion is undoubtedly directed against poor women (mostly of color) because that is the group which is almost exclusively impacted.
This permanent war against the poor emanates from a long history going all the way back to pre-colonial England where the poor were viciously hated and abused.
When you add the predominance of race into the mix, you have both poverty-phobia and racism at work to eliminate abortions.
Ron Zimmerman
Scottsdale
Putin’s aim similar to Napoleon’s
Similar to French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’s desire to rule Spain in 1808, Putin seeks to violently take over Ukraine in 2022. This self-proclaimed “Special Military Operation” is a blatant power grab at the expense of Ukrainian and Russian lives.
Though described as an attempt to respond to NATO aggression, the war appears to be more about re-establishing former USSR borders in an attempt by the Russian leader to return to Soviet-era dominance.
It has become apparent that possible genocide is taking place as the world sees the atrocities in the suburbs of Kyiv. Is there yet enough evidence to prove that this war is more than a Special Operation and is really about the elimination of the Ukrainian people?
I do not know the specific definition of genocide within the code of international law yet intentionally targeting civilians is surely where it starts.
Recently, the Russian pride of the navy, Moskva, was sunk by two Ukrainian missiles in the Black Sea.
Putin reportedly warned the United States against our continual military support of Ukraine with weapons. I fully support President Biden’s ongoing decision to send arms to Ukraine in hopes of defeating Russia.
He recently pledged $800 million worth of military aide for Ukraine bringing the total to $2 billion.
America cannot and will not be deterred by Putin’s threats.
Just as Napoleon’s rule over Spain lasted a short time, Putin’s attempt at annexing Ukraine will fail as well.
Putin is an evil dictator who started this war. He has committed war crimes in doing so.
As the war in Ukraine continues, we cannot allow our support to wane. The United States’ support of democracy and NATO cannot waver. Any other action could potentially encourage additional attacks by autocrats throughout the world.
Sweden and Finland are now both considering joining NATO (Swedes and Finns could shed neutrality, A1, New York Times, April 15, 2022). We need to support these Nordic countries to help blunt Putin’s advances despite his additional warnings of “Retaliation“ should they join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Contact Congressman O’Halleran and United States senators Kelly and Sinema to let them know that we need to fully support freedom and democracy in Ukraine and the rest of Europe.
Despite some opinions to the contrary, there is no viable alternative when confronted by a ruthless dictator.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
