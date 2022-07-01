If you want to effect change in a democracy, you need to either run for office, get involved in a local political party of your choice or vote. For most of us who are participating in our community by loving God, our significant other, our children, our friends and our colleagues at work, running for office is not possible. Some of us are engaged locally with others to organize voting turnout efforts. Yet for most Americans, our most important contribution will be by voting every chance we get.
That is usually once or twice a year. This year, please vote twice.
The Primary Election is Aug. 2.
The General Election is Nov. 8.
Voting is vital to the survival of a democracy that reflects the values of its citizens.
If you are not registered to vote , it is not too late. Register by July 5. Go to: servicearizona.Com
Click on voter registration
Click on English or Spanish
Follow the instructions thereafter
At this moment in time, the recent decisions by the Supreme Court to allow open carry of guns anywhere in the United States and to allow individual states to decide the legality of abortion access reflect the success of the Republican Party to win elections. There has been no voter fraud. There has been no rigged voting machines. As Mitch McConnell has said on more than one occasion, if you want to pass laws in this country that reflect your views and values in life, win elections. If you wish to have judges nominated to the Supreme Court and other lower courts that share your values, win elections. I have stated clearly that it is my opinion that Republican Senators did not respect certain traditions in the selection process of two of the most recent Supreme Court nominees. However, it is water under the bridge.
The task at hand is very clear. If you are celebrating the two Supreme Court decisions, then you are doing so because your party won elections not only in Washington DC but in Phoenix as well. It you are lamenting these two landmark verdicts, and wish to do more, get involved locally.
In the White Mountains, contact the Navajo County Democrats at: chair@navajocountydemocrats.org or go to the website at: www.navajocountydemocrats.org
There are events going on as we speak to register others to vote and to canvass voters.
Voting in elections is the best way to effect change. The second best way is to encourage others to do so.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
Marijuana kickback and guns
It is bad enough that we have legalized marijuana in Arizona. According to Smart Approaches to Marijuana (www.learnaboutsam.org) three members of Congress from Arizona accepted money from the marijuana lobby. Their push is to legalize marijuana federally.
Remember these people when you go to the polls:
• Rep. Ruben Gallego (District 7) $1,000
• Rep. Raul Grijalva (District 3) $1,000
• Sen. Kyrsten Sinema $2,500
You think having guns in the hands of sane people is a problem? Wait until the federal government legalizes marijuana.
Linda Gilbertson
Lakeside
