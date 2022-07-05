Mail in ballots were not the source of President Biden’s victory.
There has been no evidence of mass voter fraud (AP Report: Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump’s claims, 7/16/21, pbs.org). In the 2020 Election there was a pandemic that cost the lives of over one million Americans, more than any other country in the world, because of misinformation. Mail in ballots were a good idea then and continue be an option we need in Arizona.
Mail in ballots were first used in 1991 because they ensure that registered voters in Arizona can vote in a safe and secure manner. (Arizona’s long history with voting by mail, 8/21/20, news.azpm.org)
To continue to suggest with no proof that there was ballot box “stuffing” and that our 2020 election was corrupt is just more misinformation with the goal of delegitimizing elections in the future.
Waiting on line to vote in Show Low for twenty minutes is much different than waiting on line for the entire day in Phoenix. (Waiting to vote: Long wait at polling places are disruptive , disenfranchising, and all too common.
Black and Latino voters are especially likely to endure them, Brennan center.org, 6/3/20) We need the mail in ballot option to continue. Luckily, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that it will. (Arizona Supreme Court rejects GOP request to invalidate mail voting, nbcnews.Com, 4/5/22)
Do not believe the hype. Mail in ballots in Arizona are essential to our democracy functioning at a high level.
Voter roles have been constantly updated. Katie Hobbs did a great job protecting the integrity of the 2020 Presidential election by declaring Joe Biden as the legitimate winner.
Governor Ducey ignored the Former President’s phone call during the certification of the 2020 Arizona Presidential election for President Biden because Biden won (Arizona Governor silences Trump’s call, certifies election, AP news.Com, 12/2/20)
