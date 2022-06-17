Public lands need protection
With record high temperatures and historically low water levels, Congress needs to act quickly to conserve and protect some of America’s most cherished places
The ambitious conservation goal of conserving 30% of our lands and waters by 2030 took another step forward last week in the U.S. Senate. Where the Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests, and Mining reviewed a number of bills that would help aid our drought-stricken landscapes, our national parks and forests, and the communities that depend upon them. One of the bills heard was the Grand Canyon Protection act, this bill would permanently protect the lands around Grand Canyon National Park from future uranium mining, including lands bordering the Colorado River leading to the world-renowned Lee’s Ferry trout fishery—a defining region of Arizona and the Southwest that supports guiding companies and outdoor recreation. Introduced by U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), the Grand Canyon Protection Act (S. 387) would help protect the health of tribal peoples in Arizona, the water quality of the Colorado River, numerous wildlife species, and multiple-use values of these public lands.
This bill represents many years of hard work and dedication by local stakeholders, including hunters, anglers, private landowners, tribal nations, recreationists, and business owners. More than ever, we need to conserve and restore watersheds to help counter the impacts of climate change. These proposals deserve serious consideration, and it’s imperative that Congress moves forward this year to advance legislation that will conserve our public lands for future generations.
If passed, this bill would constitute a serious commitment to conserving the cherished landscapes and cultures in Arizona.
Robert Rees
Show Low
Dysfunctional public education
I was a substitute teacher for 9 years and on a School Board for 8 years. What I learned during this time is that Public Education in many states has become Public Indoctrination. Public Curriculum is controlled by the State Legislature and if your legislature is progressive, your curriculum will be WOK.
It all began when John Dewey (not related to the Dewey Decimal Systems) became the “father of modern-day education.” He decided that education must be centered on progressive socialism and atheism. In his book Democracy & Education in 1916, and paraphrased by author Larry Rice, “Dewey knew how to change the schools so our customs would not be passed on to our children. He well knew how to destroy the transfer from generation to generation. He undertook a plan which would have been treason by the standards of George Washington and Noah Webster. Those statesmen of our country called for the continual teaching of the great stories of our land to children from the earliest age. Instead, what the children have today is the denigration of our great heroes, the defaming of good men’s intentions, and the omission of noble words; all for the intent of cutting off America’s children from their inheritance.”
Dewey created the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools in Hyde Park in 1896. Known as a Lab School it was designed to educate from nursey to 12th grade. According to Wikipedia “ it served as a laboratory to test hypotheses and build on the knowledge about education because John Dewey, who became head of the department in 1894, wanted to test certain ideas of his.” “According to the 2021 Lab Student Wellness Survey, 48% of girls and 25% of boys, for a total of 37% of students, identify as part of the LGBTQ community.”
For too long we have turned our back on our children’s education. We assumed the system had the best interest of our children at heart. We assumed that reading, writing, and arithmetic were being taught. We assumed that history, not social science would be the mainstay of any education. How did we get to putting condoms on a banana, rewriting American History, and teaching that Susie has two mommies or two daddies? Why are children learning that it is OK to be something other than what they were biologically designed to be? Is this not sick and dysfunctional?
And you ask why there is violence in our society? There is no “normal” anymore. We no longer have parameters; we no longer have boundaries. We no longer have a consequence for things illegal or immoral. We no longer have morals, values, and ethics. We kicked God out of everything. We live in a sick world. We have allowed “sickness” to be the normal.
Public Education is Dysfunctional. Get on school boards, attend school board meetings, demand to see the curriculum and if necessary, get your kids out of dysfunctional public schools. John Dewey died in 1952, but his textbooks are still the basis of teacher education at colleges in America.
Linda M. Gilbertson
Lakeside
COVID testing important
The enormous number of people walking into America are not required to be either tested or vaccinated for COVID, while DHS is seriously considering the termination of 4,000 Border Patrol Agents because they refuse to take the COVID Vaccine.
Now, that tells you precisely why everything is going wrong in our “Alice in Wonderland” Country controlled by Mad Hatters!
Ray Jussila
Show Low
Is democracy alive in White Mountains?
I love that in our democracy, anyone can volunteer and support their selected candidate. I exercised the freedom to work on behalf of my friend running to be Arizona’s next Governor, Karrin Taylor Robson, and spent a morning posting small yard signs around Pinetop on Saturday morning. After driving to church this morning, I looked out for my posted signs and found that every “Karrin for Governor” sign that I posted had been removed. I can only think that Karrin’s competition did this, since other signs for various candidates were untouched nearby.
There are laws that protect campaign signs, plus it is just pain professional between campaigns. Guess Karrin’s competition might not possess or believe in professionalism nor courtesy? Keep that in mind when you go to the ballot box.
Andrea Katsenes
Pinetop
